Public Health

French PM: COVID protocols could be loosened in February

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France’s COVID-19 restrictions could be loosened from February...

whtc.com

The Independent

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as Italy's president

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday bowed out of Italy s presidential election set for next week, though he insisted he had nailed down enough voters to become head of state.Berlusconi, 85, said in a statement that after much reflection he had opted to “take another step on the path of national responsibility.” The media mogul asked his supporters not to vote for him.A lightning rod for political protests who survived sex scandals and a tax fraud conviction, Berlusconi said he doesn’t want his name to be the cause of “polemics or lacerations” that the country can’t afford in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
whtc.com

Italy reports 171,263 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 333 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 171,263 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 179,106 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 333 from 373. Italy has registered 143,296 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French politicians worry about surge in pre-election violence

French ruling party lawmaker Pascal Bois was at home asleep a few days after Christmas when firefighters banged on his front door to tell him his garage was in flames. Attacks on homes, like the one experienced by Pascal Bois on the morning of December 30, are still rare.
POLITICS
#Covid#Paris#French#Reuters
95.5 FM WIFC

Europe loosens COVID policies as Omicron takes out key workers

MADRID/PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic said on Monday it would allow critical workers such as doctors and teachers to go to work after a positive COVID-19 test, the latest European country to ease restrictions to keep services running as cases surge. As the much more contagious Omicron variant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

France eases COVID protocols in schools amid Omicron surge – PM

PARIS (Reuters) – French schoolchildren will be allowed to do self-tests instead of a PCR test if one of their classmates is infected with the coronavirus as soaring new infections have made the health protocol in schools too heavy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday. “I have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Could the UK see Plan B restrictions end as early as February?

As COVID cases have been steadily declining in the UK in the last seven days, Boris Johnson's government is looking into the possibility of lifting Plan B restrictions as early as February. WFH could be the first restriction to be removed. If cases continue to decline progressively in the following...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

German chancellor to discuss Russia with France’s Macron on Tuesday

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Olaf Scholz will discuss Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, said a German government spokesperson, as major Western powers aim to resolve tensions with Russia regarding Ukraine. A spokesperson for the German government declined to comment on a report saying Scholz turned down...
POLITICS
whtc.com

Ireland to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday – minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, including restrictions on hospitality, limits on sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said. The government will retain a requirement for people to wear masks on public...
WORLD
Metro International

France to loosen COVID curbs in February, allowing popcorn in cinemas again

PARIS (Reuters) -France will ease work-from-home rules from early February and allow nightclubs to reopen two weeks later as the general COVID-19 situation in the country is starting to improve, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. Caps on the number of people allowed into sports and entertainment venues will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday. (Reporting by Michael...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
whtc.com

Bulgaria says it decides on its defence with NATO allies

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria decides on its defence plans in coordination with its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday after Russia said its security demands included that NATO forces leave Bulgaria and Romania. Concern is running high in the West as...
POLITICS
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

British ministers to decide on lifting England’s COVID curbs

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet with his Cabinet on Wednesday to review restrictions to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England as he seeks to move attention away from parties held at his residence during coronavirus lockdowns. The restrictions, known as “Plan B” measures,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

UK designates Omicron sub-lineage a variant under investigation

LONDON (Reuters) – The UK Health Security Agency on Friday said it had designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation. BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can be used as a proxy to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Western embassies reject Serbia PM's protest allegations

The United States the U.K. and Germany on Friday rejected allegations that the three countries financed protests that have shaken the Balkan nation's populist government.The embassies of the allied countries issued a joint statement that described the accusations as “damaging.” “These claims do not reflect our partnership with Serbia,” they said.The statement came a day after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic blasted the alleged Western backers of activist groups that organized weeks of environmental demonstrations. She accused the sources of alleged outsider influence of what she described as “hypocrisy.” Brnabic made the allegations while announcing on Thursday that...
PROTESTS

