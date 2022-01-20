ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tindersticks Announce Compilation Album, Share New Song “Both Sides of the Blade”

Cover picture for the articleTindersticks have announced the release of a new compilation album, Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21, which will be out on March 25 via City Slang. The band has also shared a video for a new song, “Both Sides of the Blade,” which was written for the upcoming Claire Denis...

