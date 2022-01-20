ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

After two months off, DP World Tour back in action in Abu Dhabi

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The DP World Tour (formerly known as the European Tour) saw its 2021-22 season get off to rocky start.

The season-opening Joburg Open in November was rocked by the omnicron COVID outbreak and shortened to 36 holes. Then the next two events were canceled.

This week, the tour is back on track at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It’s the first of four straight events in the UAE and has drawn the likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry.

After the first round, though, it’s Scott Jamieson in the lead. His 9-under 63 set the pace after 18 holes.

“It’s eight weeks off from tournament golf out here so you’re always a little bit on edge probably to start off the day but birdie at the first kind of settled any edge there was and it was just really solid all day,” he said. “This is the first off-season I haven’t actually peeled the skin back and tried to figure out how to get better.”

Hovland shot a 64 and is a one back. Thomas Pieters is solo third after firing a 65. Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, James Morrison, Ian Poulter, Takumi Kanaya and Victor Perez are all tied for fourth at 6 under. Rory McIlroy had four birdies but also four bogeys and shot even-par 72, good for a tie for 77th.

