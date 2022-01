There are twelve mission types in Rainbow Six Extraction, and the specifics of how to complete their objectives are quite different. However, regardless of what type of mission you’re on, the same broad strategy always works best. While the game will always encourage you to find and complete your objective as quickly as possible, the best approach is actually to do the exact opposite. Follow the step-by-step approach outlined below to dramatically increase your chances of success.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO