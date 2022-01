Peloton is reportedly suspending production of its indoor exercise bikes and treadmills amid a declining demand across the globe. According to CNBC, the company recently announced during a confidential presentation on January 10 that global demand has seen a “significant reduction” due to consumer price sensitivity and in order to control costs, manufacturing for some of its sports equipment will be temporarily halted. The premium Bike+ model had already ceased production back in December last year and will continue through to June, while the standard Bike will be suspended for two months over February and March. After being recalled over safety issues last year, the Tread+ will not be produced at all during fiscal 2022.

