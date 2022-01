IOS 15.2 is almost a month old. This update added privacy reports which, for many users, is a big deal. It allows them to see how apps are accessing their information and which domains they communicate with. The SOS functionality has been updated as well where you can now press the side button to send an SOS call. Lastly, Legacy Contacts have been added; a legacy contact is someone you select and in the event of your passing, they can access you Apple ID and the information stored in it. The next update for iOS that’s scheduled to for release is iOS 15.3.

