Last game: The Bengals beat the Titans 31-20 win in Cincinnati last year, a surprising upset considering Tennessee entered with a 5-1 record and the Bengals had just one win and were without their leading rusher and four starting offensive linemen. The makeshift line held the Titans without a sack, and Joe Burrow completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. After trailing 17-7 at halftime, Tennessee made a late push with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the Bengals’ offense countered with two of their own and held on for the win.

