Disney+ Debuts 2022 Trailer “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse”

EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s No. 1 show, Big City Greens, is getting a movie musical spinoff for both Disney Channel and Disney+, while also receiving a fourth-season renewal from Disney Channel. Season 3 premieres February 12.
With the fourth season, the series from creators Chris and Shane Houghton will tally more than 100 episodes, the show already being a Daytime Emmy-winning and Annie Award-nominated comedy.
Said Ayo Davis, PResident of Disney Branded Television: “Chris, Shane and their crew made this decision an easy one because they consistently turn their wellspring of bold ideas into entertainment that connects with kids and families, and appeals to fans of...
Comments / 0