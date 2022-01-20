U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

The United States has ordered the families of its diplomats in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to leave the country "due to the continued threat" of a Russian invasion, the State Department said Sunday. Washington has also authorized the "voluntary" departure of its non-essential embassy staff and urged US citizens in the Eastern European country to "consider departing now," saying it will not be in a position to evacuate them after any possible incursion by Moscow. Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles. The movements have ignited stern warnings from Washington and Europe -- but so far intense diplomacy has yielded little results.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO