U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials accused of helping Russia

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department says it’s levying new sanctions against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say...

The Independent

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that Russia was seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev was being considered as a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small pro-Russia party that has no seats in the parliament.The U.K. government made the claim based on an intelligence assessment, without providing evidence to back it up. It comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the...
AFP

US orders departure of its diplomats' families from Kyiv

The United States has ordered the families of its diplomats in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to leave the country "due to the continued threat" of a Russian invasion, the State Department said Sunday. Washington has also authorized the "voluntary" departure of its non-essential embassy staff and urged US citizens in the Eastern European country to "consider departing now," saying it will not be in a position to evacuate them after any possible incursion by Moscow. Russia has been massing tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine, along with an arsenal of tanks, fighting vehicles, artillery and missiles. The movements have ignited stern warnings from Washington and Europe -- but so far intense diplomacy has yielded little results.
KEYT

EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unlikely to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending U.S. combat troops. But it could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky options, including giving military support to a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance. The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble for President Joe Biden, given its potential for expanding in Europe and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.
KEYT

US weighs more military support for Ukraine to resist Russia if it invades

The Biden administration is weighing new options, including providing more arms to Ukraine to resist a Russian occupation, to try to raise the costs for Russian President Vladimir Putin should he decide to invade the country. The discussions, described by multiple sources familiar with them, reflect a sense of pessimism...
Washington Post

The U.S. seems ready for tougher sanctions against Russia. But is Europe?

Two threats lie behind the high-level talks between the West and Russia over security guarantees — Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine and the U.S. threat to impose “high-impact” financial and economic sanctions if it does. Since last year, Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops at the...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.S. looking to help Ukraine if Russia cuts energy supply -official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is looking at a range of contingency options to help Ukraine should Russia cut off energy supplies, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday. The official, who spoke to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States...
The Independent

US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin...
