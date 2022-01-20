ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas for Racing Against Women: ‘This Woke World’ Is ‘Not Working’

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Olympian Caitlyn Jenner spoke out against Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania, for competing against women. “I’ve said from the beginning, biological boys should not be playing in women’s sports,” Jenner said during an appearance on Fox News’ America Reports. “We need to protect women’s...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 2

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Caitlyn Jenner wants transgender athletes to stop competing against biological women

Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner voiced her opinions on transgender athletes born biological males participating in women's sports, following the success of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. Jenner emphasized that she does not believe transgender athletes should compete in sports of the gender to which they have transitioned. "We need to...
SOCIETY
Yardbarker

Caitlyn Jenner weighs in on Lia Thomas situation

The topic of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports has generated quite a bit of controversy recently, and Caitlyn Jenner’s stance on it has not changed. Jenner, a transgender woman and Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the Lia Thomas situation during an appearance on FOX’s “America Reports” this week. Thomas was born a man but has been dominating in women’s swimming at the University of Pennsylvania. Jenner said he does not believe Thomas should be able to complete in women’s sports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Bruce Jenner
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To The NCAA Swimming Controversy

On Wednesday night, the NCAA updated its policy regarding transgender participation in sports. The reason this happened is because there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Lia Thomas, a female swimmer at Penn. Thomas, who previously competed on the men’s team, could break several all-time NCAA records. That has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

UPenn’s Transgender Swimmer Loses To Yale’s Transgender Swimmer

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed in two female events over the weekend by a competitor who is transition from female to male. “Transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas was crushed twice in a women's swim meet by another transgender competitor who is transitioning from female to male - first in the 100-yard freestyle, where she placed fifth, and then again in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
SOCIETY
HollywoodLife

Amy Schneider: 5 Things To Know About Transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Making History

Learn all about Amy Schneider, the history-making ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant whose personal belongings were stolen during a robbery. Amy Schneider is kicking butt on Jeopardy!. The 42-year-old quiz show contestant has won 24-straight games, as of the Monday, January 3 episode. Her winnings currently total an impressive $897,600. Amy won her first game on November 17, and since then, she’s been absolutely dominating. Amy has also made Jeopardy! history — and its in more ways than one. Below, everything you need to know about Amy Schneider.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Swimming#Swimmer#Racism#Olympian#Fox News#Upenn
CBS News

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider responds to transphobic comments

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year's holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak. Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner...
TENNIS
Fox News

Lia Thomas: UPenn swimmer's parent 'furious' over transgender athlete's rise

Parents and women’s sports advocates are slamming the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for "passing the buck" on its transgender student-athlete policy after the organization announced a change Wednesday on testosterone requirements. The NCAA Board of Governors voted in support of a sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation, which aligns...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Calling Lia Thomas a cheater is not transphobic

If you want one exemplar of the moral and intellectual chaos that characterizes the age in which we live, there are a number of candidates:. “Having fewer police leads to a decrease in violent crime” is one. “Men give birth” is another. But perhaps the most obvious moral...
SOCIETY
SwimInfo

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’

Olympian Erika Brown: ‘We Cannot Allow Transgender Females to Compete Against Biological Women’. Three weeks after the Lia Thomas controversy first emerged in the national spotlight, an active athlete has spoken out against the involvement of Thomas in women’s sports. Via her Instagram account, Erika Brown, a member of Team USA at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, expressed that biological women are at a disadvantage when racing against transgender women. At the end of her Instagram post, Brown said she hopes her willingness to speak out will lead to others speaking out as well.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Jeopardy! should be retired because of the proliferation of winning streaks -- or the five-win rule should be brought back

"Jeopardy! has lost the spirit that made it an American institution," says Tom Nichols. "I am not the first to notice that the show, like other formerly amateur pursuits in America, has become professionalized and mostly closed to the casual player. It is no longer a show that celebrates the smarts of the average citizen; it is now a showcase for people who prep and practice, who enter the studio determined not to shine for a day or even a week but to beat the game itself. This, combined with the abolition back in 2003 of the long-standing rule that you must retire after five wins, has created long streaks where a few players over time crush the daylights out of the sacrificial lambs who have no real chance of beating the reigning champ without either a dash of luck or an unforced error." Nichols points out that returning champions with winning streaks have a huge advantage, having become comfortable on camera and mastering the clicker. "Watch the veterans play after they’ve won a few games. They have cracked the code, which, as paradoxical as it seems, includes completely ignoring the host," says Nichols. "The losers—again, you can watch this happen—are very focused on looking at the host, but the winners are looking at the board. They’re reading ahead, forming an answer, and waiting for the light to go on. In my best moments on the show, it was me and the board, that little light, the buzzer, and nothing else. If you’ve done all this even two or three times, new players are at an instant disadvantage. No one wants to play against a returning champ." Nichols adds: "Jeopardy! used to be a spirited, and limited, competition among ordinary Americans. Now we watch because we want to see James or Matt or Amy squash a passel of newbies every week, hapless victims for whom victory is mathematically out of reach within 20 minutes. This doesn’t reflect well on our culture. Bring in more people and make it about watching your friends and neighbors again."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Anger as NCAA drops protection for trans athletes after attacks on champion swimmer Lia Thomas

After much public discussion on whether swimmer Lia Thomas, who is transgender, should compete in women’s events, the NCAA met on Wednesday and announced that there would be changes to its policies regarding transgender athletes.These changes could mean Lia Thomas, part of the Penn Athletics women’s swimming team, will not be able to compete in the upcoming NCAA Championships. Under the former policy, trans women were allowed to compete in women’s events if they had undergone a year of hormone-suppression therapy. The new policy means they have to follow the rules of the national and international governing bodies – which require...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Washington Examiner

Feminists' silence over transgender swimmer shows they really never cared about women

Over the years, feminists, especially third-wave feminists, have diligently worked to dismantle the alleged "patriarchy." From their support for abortion to gender equality in schools, athletics, and salaries to emphasizing sexual harassment, abuse, and assault, feminists have effectively shaped the country's sociocultural spectrum in the 21st century. So it's beyond...
SOCIETY
Financial World

Michael Phelps gives an opinion regarding Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer

Transgender NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas has caused a lot of reactions and a lot of controversy in the world of swimming. Lia Thomas gets involved in women's competitions after fulfilling the condition of one year of testosterone suppressant use Many have differing opinions on this and believe that this will not be fair to other women, while some belief in freedom of choice and that Lia Thomas can choose what she wants.
SOCIETY
KION News Channel 5/46

NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate

(CNN) -- A new NCAA policy allowing the national governing body for each sport to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes has come under fire by observers on the various sides of a highly charged debate over participation in college sports. The policy, announced late Wednesday, comes as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas -- scheduled to compete The post NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy