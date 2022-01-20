ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Students Organize the Idaho Women’s March in Boise this Year

 4 days ago
Women have been fighting for rights for years, and this weekend the Idaho Women's March will take place in Boise on the steps of the capital. It will be the sixth annual march and will be led by a group of high school students this year. It is expected that hundreds...

