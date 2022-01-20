ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

2 Dozen Members Of Military Begin Serving As Pandemic Reinforcements At Newark’s University Hospital

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWGkK_0dr8BRsI00

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) University Hospital hosted a welcome ceremony Thursday for 25 military medical support team members who will serve as temporary reinforcements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The members from the Department of Defense were greeted with applause, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

READ MORE : Biden Sending Military Support To Newark, Coney Island, North Central Bronx Hospitals To Shore Up Staffing

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, president and CEO of University Hospital, said there was a wave of emotions as the military clinicians walked in to help.

“It was a combination of gratitude and patriotism. These folks are coming at the exact right time,” Elnahal said.

COVID VACCINE

The military medical staff will embed with hospital staff for 30 days to deal with the Omicron variant surge of more patients and sick staff members.

“The staffing concerns are real. It’s not just our hospital that is impacted by staffing. It’s happening all over the country,” Dr. Stephanie Bonne said.

READ MORE : New Jersey Announces COVID Vaccine And Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers And High-Risk Settings

A mix of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, technicians and more will get to work at University Hospital on Saturday.

“It’s more than just physical fatigue; it’s a mental fatigue, it’s an emotional fatigue. We’ve been through an unprecedented crisis, a very traumatic experience, and this, what we see happening today with the military coming in, is a shot in the arm. It’s an injection of vitality and energy and saying that we’re all in this together, that we can get through this together,” said Dr. Chris Pernell, University Hospital’s chief strategic integration and health equity officer.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced this week that all health care workers in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes will be required to get their COVID booster shot .

“We’re gonna give folks a few weeks of a runway to get there. We want to be reasonable about this, but we think it’s the right public health step to take,” Murphy said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Some of the hospital’s staff members are urging people to do their part, like wear a mask and get their vaccine booster to relieve pressure on the health care system.

“When you are giving your heart, when you’re giving your soul, and you’re giving the best of you to save lives and prevent devastation, to see others downplay the importance or significance of being safe or how reckless this virus has been, that can hurt and bring frustration. But, overwhelmingly, our staff, we just want people to be well,” Pernell said.

She said that’s why they got into the business of taking care of people.

Last week, President Joe Biden deployed six teams of military medical personnel to hospitals with critical staffing shortages , including Coney Island Hospital, and North Central Bronx Hospital.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

workin Mama
2d ago

Waste of time and money. This is flu season. I already got omicron. Took some meds and went back to work in 2 days. Probably the flu. They don’t know the difference. Millions of people no longer trust the medical people. Clinic would just say it’s Covid to get more money!!?!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

COVID Vaccine Mega Site Opens In Passaic County

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A new COVID vaccine mega site opened Saturday in Passaic County, New Jersey. The National Guard, state police, the department of health and St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center collaborated to give residents a faster option to get their vaccines or booster shots. Sixteen-year-old Sophia Ascenzo, of Wanaque, was among the first in line at the new site, located in what used to be a Macy’s department store at the Preakness Shopping Center on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne. She tells CBS2’s Dave Carlin she contracted what she calls a moderate case of COVID before vaccines were recommended for teens. When...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Upper Manhattan Blood Drive Aims To Address Local Shortage

NEW YORK CITY (CBSNewYork) – A blood drive scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 aims to help fill the reserves of the local supply. The New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency, reporting there is only a one- to two-day supply available locally as opposed to the optimal seven- to nine-day supply. The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity’s New York Alumni Chapter teamed up with the New York Blood Center to collect from the greater Harlem community Saturday at the Kappa Kastle brownstone headquarters, located on W 141st St. The chapter’s health and wellness committee chairman Peter Conroy says the slots filled up fast. “Many of the brothers in the chapter in the city, who wanted to participate, they were unable to secure appointment slots, because so many people in the public outside of the fraternity took the appointment slots,” Conroy said, “so what this really represents is people want to donate they just need a location to do so.” If you are looking to donate, you can schedule an individual appointment directly through the New York Blood Center. To find a location and time slot near you, click here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson Hosting Blood Drives Amid National Shortage

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The city of Paterson is stepping up to help with the country’s worst blood shortage in over a decade. Paterson city officials, the Red Cross and local hospitals are hosting blood drives to help fill the reserves of the local supply. The American Red Cross has called it a national crisis. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh is encouraging people to donate. “We are doing our part in Paterson by hosting this blood drive, and I’m really encouraged that there are so many people that have signed up. So much so that we will have a second blood drive on February 3rd to meet the demand and provide the supply to these hospitals that are suffering,” he said. The mayor was one of many people who showed up to donate Friday.
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Vets4Warriors Offers Peer-To-Peer Assistance To Veterans Coping With Isolation, Anxiety, And Other Struggles

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many, including veterans. Isolation, anxiety and other struggles have been intensified. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, help is just a phone call away. Vets4Warriors is described as “a leading 24/7 peer support and resource connection network for any service member, veteran, family member or caregiver.” U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Graham says the call volume to the national Vets4Warriors helpline, based in New Jersey, has increased by 18% since the start of the pandemic. “We have Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps veterans. We have male and female veterans,” Graham said....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
City
Bronx, NY
State
Connecticut State
City
Newark, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

‘The Loss Of A Hero’: New York Mourns Death Of 22-Year-Old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is mourning the death of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem. Rivera’s partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, is fighting for his life at Harlem Hospital, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. Community members and elected officials gathered Saturday night outside the 32nd Precinct to pray. “Violence won’t divide us. It will unite us,” Mayor Eric Adams said. The mayor @NYCMayor speaks about the officers who were shot and joined many others to pray for those impacted. @CBSNewYork #nyc #officer @nypd pic.twitter.com/SzGqoYYKCu — Kiran Dhillon (@KiranDhillonTV)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Answer The Call Foundation Pledges Financial Support For Family Of Slain NYPD Officer Jason Rivera

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Answer the Call Foundation says they will be providing financial support to the family of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Harlem on Friday. The foundation is immediately donating $25,000 to Rivera’s spouse. The organization, which was founded by family members of fallen police officers and firefighters, is also aiming to raise more funds for the Rivera family down the road. “Answer the Call vows to honor our fallen heroes by helping those they loved the most – their families … May we never forget the dangers our first responders face each time they report to work and may we always remember and honor those heroes who don’t make it home,” Stephen Dannhauser, Board Chair of Answer the Call, said in a statement. The organization says they are praying for the recovery of Officer Wilbert Mora, who was critically injured in the shooting. To learn more about Answer The Call and how to donate, visit answerthecall.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York’s COVID Rate Lowest Since December; CDC Report Suggests Omicron Was Here Earlier Than First Thought

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s promising news from Gov. Kathy Hochul in the battle against COVID. After a steep wave thanks to the Omicron variant, cases in New York state are falling as fast as they went up. Hochul says it’s an encouraging trend. Friday, there are just more than 28,000 new cases statewide. That has plummeted from 90,000 two weeks ago. Watch Gov. Hochul’s Friday COVID Update The state’s positivity rate also dropped below 10% for the first time since Dec. 20. “We have been waiting for this moment. We are finally trending the direction we want to go down, and that is downward,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Narcotics Detective Wounded In Shooting On Staten Island Hailed As Hero For Protecting Fellow Officers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was shot while executing a search warrant Thursday on Staten Island. According to police, a shootout between the detective and a suspect happened in a home on Rockne Street in the New Springville section of the borough at around 6 a.m. The wounded officer, identified as Dominick Libretti, was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition. “Based on a long-term investigation, Staten Island narcotics officers conducted a warrant this morning at 82 Rockne St. After entering that location, they made their way up a flight of stairs where the perpetrator fired numerous shots at...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shereef Elnahal
CBS New York

Poll: 80% Of New York City, Long Island Residents Believe Government Is Failing When It Comes To COVID-19 Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New polling by a Long Island hospital found 80% of residents in our area say the government is failing when it comes to COVID-19 testing and more needs to be done. It also found the majority of people approve of mask mandates. “How do you feel about the mask mandate?” CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan asked one person. “I’m OK with it, man, because it keeps people safe,” he said. A clear majority of Long Island and New York City residents agree. According to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital’s “Truth in Medicine” poll, 65% feel masks should be mandated in schools, theaters, private...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Community Gathers In East Harlem To Remember Yao Pan Ma, Condemn Anti-Asian Hate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday at 125th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem to remember Yao Pan Ma. Ma, 61, was brutally beaten at the site in April and died from his injuries on Dec. 31. Community leaders called for people to come together to address the problems that led to this tragedy. “If we better integrate and trust each other, we can work out a solution. Harlem can be an example for us,” said Eva Chan, of Community Board 11. “We are all one, the AAPI community and the Black community, standing together against hate,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Jarrod Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime. Some have called for the charges to be upgraded since Ma’s death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Volunteers Donate Truck-Load Of Food, Cleaning Supplies To Survivors Of Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an unexpected surprise Saturday for survivors of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire. Several volunteers from the organization Making A Way Housing and the Coalition of Us united gave away a truck-load of food and cleaning supplies to families at the Twin Parks Plaza. They wanted to help the survivors of the tragic apartment fire that killed 17 people, including eight children. “After learning of what we’ve been struggling with, we partnered up to figure how not only just hand out food but also necessities — cleaning products, diapers, paper towels, toiletries, bleach, all kind of things to help families get back into the buildings,” organizer Andy King said. About 100 families received food and much-needed cleaning supplies.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Acacia Network Chief Medical Officer Offers Insight On COVID’s Impact In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases are dropping across New York state, but the Omicron variant continues to impact communities in New York City. According to the city Department of Health, 81% of adults in the Bronx are fully vaccinated, compared to 84% of adults citywide. When it comes to children ages 5-17, the health department says 41% of children in the Bronx are fully vaccinated compared to 47% citywide. CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke about the pandemic’s effect on the Bronx with Dr. David Collymore, chief medical officer of the Acacia Network, a nonprofit that provides medical care and housing programs for underserved communities.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Cdc#Mental Health#The Department Of Defense#Cbs2#Biden#Omicron
CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul: State Police To Be Sent To New York City To Help NYPD Combat Gun Violence

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use the state police to stop the flow of guns into the city after Mayor Eric Adams begged for help in stopping the pandemic of gun violence that has marred his first three weeks in office. It was surveillance video of an 11-month-old caught in the crossfire of a Bronx gun battle that caused Adams to admit he can’t do it alone, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported Thursday. “We need help. We need help from Albany,” Adams said. Since he took the oath of office 20 days ago, Adams has been whipsawed by gun...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY Reminds New Yorkers To Use Space Heaters Safely As Temperatures Dip

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home. The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater. It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7 — FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022 Here are some tips: Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall. Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials. Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep. .@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA — New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022 A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens Gather In Harlem To Pray For Families Of NYPD Officers Shot While Responding To Domestic Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were prayers in Harlem on Saturday in the wake of a shooting that killed one police officer and left another critically injured. Dozens gathered at 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards to pray for the families affected by the shooting. Organizers want to make sure Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is doing all it can to end the escalating violence in the city. “We need to talk about strategies of conflict resolution. We have to talk about strategies of how we can come together to keep our city safe and to feel safe while walking and moving through and working in this city,” said Dominique Sharpton, with National Action Network. Organizers say the community also has to come together and push for peace to help end the violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tri-State Area’s Latest COVID Statistics Offer Signs Of Optimism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID statistics in the Tri-State Area are looking optimistic. New York state currently has an 11.49% positivity rate, down from 12.48% Tuesday. Just over 12,000 people are in the hospital with COVID. New Jersey’s positivity rate is 23.33%. In New Jersey, there were 5,204 hospitalizations. Most are confirmed to be COVID positive, but 52 patients’ diagnoses are under investigation. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
CBS New York

Concerned New Jersey Parents Call For Remote Learning Option Amid COVID Surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried. As most children went back to school in person Tuesday, there were some parents in New Jersey who kept their kids home out of fear. “No one should have to make decisions like that,” Jersey City mom Sabila Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Khan lost her father to COVID and can’t let go of the feeling that having a remote option is safer right now. It’s a concern growing for other parents as Omicron cases remain a problem. COVID VACCINE New York...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD Officers Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora Shot In Deadly Confrontation With Suspect Lashawn McNeil In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was fatally shot in Harlem on Friday evening. The officer has been identified as 22-year-old Jason Rivera. Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend. Only 22 years old, Police Officer Jason Rivera was murdered in the line of duty. We vow to #NeverForget Jason as his fellow Finest vow to honor his tremendous legacy of service & the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5zsx45XiM4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 22, 2022 A second officer, 27-year-old Wilbert Mora, was also shot and is fighting for his life. NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora (Credit: NYPD) Police say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx Mother Of 2 Says Lack Of Heat In Building Is Forcing Family To Sleep In Car

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A working mom with two children says the city is literally leaving them out in the cold. She says her Bronx building hasn’t had heat for more than a week, so they’re sleeping in their car. Eileen Hernandez says for the past week, it’s been colder in her two-bedroom apartment than it is outside. She says last Monday, firefighters shut off water and gas because of a large pipe leak at the building on East 214th Street near Bronxwood Avenue in the Williamsbridge section. “We had our coats on, hats, gloves. The three electric heaters. A lot of clothes on...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn Pet Owners Concerned By Multiple Dog Deaths Possibly Linked To Popular Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dog owners in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, are growing more concerned after at least three dogs died after visiting a popular dog run. Now, the city health department is investigating. When a French bulldog named Oreo was near death at an animal hospital, Dakarrie Garcia was there. “He was dwindling and fading out very fast,” he told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. The dog belonged to his college-aged female cousin. Oreo was brought in dizzy and vomiting with skin and eyes that looked yellow. He died Tuesday. “I had to step out for that. It was too much for me,” Garcia said. The results of lab tests...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy