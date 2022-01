Does Lana see all? After two successful seasons of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, a third iteration is on the way — after it was filmed alongside season 2. “The secret is out — we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, told Variety in January 2021. “Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of season one, and now fans won’t have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana’s strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way.”

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO