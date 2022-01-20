ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter debuts NFT profile pictures with a sizzling video

By Garett Sloane
Advertising Age
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is integrating NFTs into the platform starting with the ability to embed the digital assets into profile pictures, as part of a new function it launched Thursday. Twitter showed off the NFT feature with a promotional video that demonstrates how crypto-collectors can link digital wallets, which store the non-fungible tokens,...

