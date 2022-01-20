Brazil coffee crop looking smaller than expected

Numbers from the U.S. Department of Commerce say exports of U.S. pork are on pace to top 2020’s record total of $7.7 billion. From January through November 2021, the U.S. pork industry shipped more than $7.5 billion worth of products to foreign destinations, compared to just over $7 billion from the same period in 2020. The top five markets for American pork are China, Japan, Mexico, Canada, and South Korea, the same top five destinations from 2020. What helped boost the 2021’s numbers were countries like the Philippines, which imported 92 percent more pork in 2021 compared to 2020. U.S. pork exports also have greater access to Vietnam, which will cut its tariff on imported frozen pork on July 1, 2022.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO