Agriculture

Brazil coffee crop looking smaller than expected

By Jody Heemstra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazil’s government says its farmers will harvest 55.74 million bags of coffee in 2022. That number is 16.8 percent higher than last year, but experts say that’s a smaller amount than most people...

