National Corn Growers President testifies against WOTUS changes

January 24, 2022 By Julie Harker Filed Under: News. Now that the US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case against the Waters of the U.S. Rule, Missouri Congressman Sam Graves and Representative David Rouzer of North Carolina say the Biden administration should immediately stop its efforts to issue a new WOTUS definition rule. Graves, ranking member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Rouzer, ranking member of the Water Resources and Environment Committee claim a new Biden definition “will greatly broaden the federal government’s jurisdiction over privately owned land” and add layers of red tape for farmers and others.
