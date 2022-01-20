ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Corn Growers President testifies against WOTUS changes

By Jody Heemstra
 5 days ago

The National Corn Growers cautioned the EPA this week (Jan. 18, 2022) about moving forward with a rule that could give the government expanded regulatory power across American farmlands. NCGA President Chris...

newspressnow.com

There's nothing ephemeral about WOTUS

It might take an advanced degree to understand the complexities of fluid dynamics and all the factors that influence what is, at first glance, the fairly simple act of water moving downhill. A study of bureaucracy offers a much easier-to-digest lesson. Plans will barrel straight ahead, oblivious to obstacles like...
drgnews.com

Senators talk pesticide registration struggles with head of EPA

Four senators from farm country talked with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan about recent agency decisions that will restrict farmer access to crop protection products. The EPA has issued several decisions that will hinder farmers’ ability to control weeds and pests, which can cripple plants and severely undermine crop...
drgnews.com

American Farm Bureau Federation President: Vaccine mandate will lead to more supply chain troubles

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented on the announcement by the Department of Homeland Security that it would begin enforcing vaccine requirements for non-U.S. citizens traveling to the United States through land ports of entry and ferry terminals. The vaccine requirement includes essential workers. “Farmers and ranchers share...
voiceofmuscatine.com

Graves calls for halt on new WOTUS

January 24, 2022 By Julie Harker Filed Under: News. Now that the US Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case against the Waters of the U.S. Rule, Missouri Congressman Sam Graves and Representative David Rouzer of North Carolina say the Biden administration should immediately stop its efforts to issue a new WOTUS definition rule. Graves, ranking member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Rouzer, ranking member of the Water Resources and Environment Committee claim a new Biden definition “will greatly broaden the federal government’s jurisdiction over privately owned land” and add layers of red tape for farmers and others.
High Plains Journal

Corn growers: Tariffs will spike nitrogen fertilizer costs

Corn producers are raising an alarm about fast rising fertilizer costs as they are only a few months away from planting the 2022 crop. They are pointing to a Texas A&M economic analysis report indicating that additional tariffs only increase uncertainty. Joe Outlaw, a professor and Extension economist in the...
drgnews.com

R-CALF USA applauds joint FTC and DOJ plan to update federal merger guidelines

R-CALF USA applauded yesterday’s (Jan. 18, 2022) joint announcement by Jonathan Kanter, U.S. Department of Justice Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division, and Lina Khan, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, that they are updating federal merger review guidelines. The following is a statement by R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard regarding that announcement:
capitalpress.com

EPA committee offers WOTUS recommendations

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities Advisory Committee on Friday submitted a list of recommendations to administrator Michael Regan on the intended revision of the definition of Waters of the United States. “A clear and consistent definition of WOTUS is critically important to America’s farmers, ranchers,...
drgnews.com

Farm Bureau campaigning against WOTUS changes

American Farm Bureau successfully campaigned last year against changes to the stepped-up basis provision in estate tax law. Now, Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall asked members to put that same energy level into the Biden administration’s proposed changes to the Trump Waters of the United States rule. The administration wants to go back to an earlier rule that Farm Bureau says will bring the heavy hand of the federal government onto farmers’ lands.
AFP

Biden admin withdraws Covid vaccination mandate for businesses

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday formally withdrew the Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses that was struck down by the Supreme Court. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said that although it was withdrawing the mandate it "strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by Covid-19 in the workplace." The conservative-dominated Supreme Court delivered a blow to Biden this month when it blocked his vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. The nation's highest court did allow a vaccination mandate for health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding to go into force.
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

I-Team: Senators Demand Independent Review Of Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant

SEABROOK, NH (CBS) – Both Massachusetts senators are demanding an independent review of the Seabrook Nuclear Power plant months after the I-Team reported on cracking concrete at the facility. The plant and the federal oversight agency insist there is a robust monitoring program already in place and the buildings are safe. “The concrete degradation is happening faster than expected and it is absolutely imperative that as a result, we have a review,” Senator Ed Markey said. “We have to make sure it’s safe, we have to make sure that concrete is going to hold… that requires critical questions to be asked...
drgnews.com

$600M for water projects gains support, but senators pause progress to gather more information

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to use the bulk of federal coronavirus relief funding on water and sewage projects has so far met little opposition in the state Senate. But a powerful committee is withholding its approval to vet the proposal further. The Senate State Affairs committee heard enthusiastic support from groups representing municipal governments, water utility providers and a conservation group. It would send $600 million of federal funds to a grant program that would fund water supply projects across the state. But lawmakers want to make sure the state is ready to disburse the funding before the bill gets their blessing.
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Corn Growers Raise Concern Over Possible Tariff

Corn growers are raising concern after a new economic analysis by Texas A&M University shows that pending tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers will create shortages causing prices to increase. In a release from the Iowa Corn Growers Association, lead researcher Joe Outlaw said. As part of this study, we conducted a...
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
