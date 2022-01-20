ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Letter to the editor: Let’s create a community where we come together in harmony

By Sarah Christy Dillon
Summit Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am a home-school mom of three. One of the most critical lessons is teaching basic morality — things I grew up learning almost automatically, things that are not commonly demonstrated in today’s culture. Bullying and shaming are never OK. Be...

www.summitdaily.com

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: It is time to create a climate where everyone can feel safe

What took place in Colleyville, Texas, shook me to my core. It wasn’t just that a gunman entered a synagogue and took hostages. The situation became more real to me when my daughter, who is a Reform rabbi, told me she had attended seminary with the Colleyville rabbi. Somehow, when you have a connection with impacted victims, the whole scenario takes on a different light. You experience the horrors in a different way.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Remember what we are celebrating

Like many of our three-day weekend holidays, this one is specifically to honor a person or group of people. We honor our war dead on Memorial Day, on Veteran’s Day we honor all of those who have served. Labor Day is set aside to honor the workers of the country. On Monday we are asked to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Berkeley Beacon

Letter from the Editor: The Beacon’s shortcomings and how we will improve

It’s been a year and a half since The Beacon began a process that had been long overdue: reckoning with the racism within our organization. As our new editor-in-chief, I’m writing to update you on the progress of that reckoning—what we’ve already changed within the institution to address these issues, and, with the dawn of a new semester, what steps come next.
SOCIETY
WGME

Local kids come together to collect socks for the community

Brunswick (WGME) -- Kids are coming together to help people in need. On Saturday, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders from the Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick kicked off a sock drive. They're collecting socks for babies, toddlers, and adults. Organizers say the goal is to help hundreds of Mainers...
BRUNSWICK, ME
NewsBreak
Society
The Alliance Review

Letter to the Editor

The Helping Hands Network has been fortunate to be able to share information about the tremendous community support we receive in The Press-News. We are saddened to learn that our local paper will no longer be published. Going forward Helping Hands will use our Facebook page and website to update the community about our services, support and need.
ADVOCACY
Herald & Review

LETTER: We must all work together

Our battle to maintain our health and sanity in the face of COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. That is not something we want to hear. We would like to be finished with all the restrictions imposed on us by its presence. Who can blame us? It has affected so much about the ways we live, work and love. We are all aware of most of these effects. However, there is one which we don’t often think of: It is pulling us apart as a nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN News

Community comes together to support COVID survivor

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — In the midst of the COVID-19 surge, there is a message of hope here in Kansas. On Saturday, hundreds of people around the Andale area came out to support a man after his battle with COVID and kidney failure has left him struggling. Through the pandemic, so many scenes of support […]
ANDALE, KS
WDAM-TV

Community comes together for ‘Tribute to Courage’ on MLK Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several community members and organizations came together Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It was a night of marching, singing and unity Monday at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Hattiesburg as community members took part in A Tribute to Courage. “The goal is...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Viruses don’t care if you think masks are a symbol of oppression

In response to letter writer Maarten Meinders, I’d like to point out multiple studies that have shown the preponderance of evidence indicates “mask wearing reduces transmissibility per contact by reducing transmission of infected respiratory particles.” This is according to 2021 reviews of multiple studies by the National Academy of Sciences and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: What subjects are too trivial to bother discussing?

As viewed in a neighborhood blog (not in Summit County), a woman complained that a FedEx driver tossed a package onto her porch from about 8 feet away, as caught on her camera, to save time. Dozens of comments, of course, mostly divided into two camps: He should have more pride in his work, and with all that’s wrong in the world today, your complaint is too trivial to mention.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Cancel culture has created another echo chamber in Summit

The purpose of Kim McGahey’s contribution, as an actual conservative, was to provide a different perspective and challenge accepted narratives. Despite some vitriolic people with thin skin demanding that he be silenced, he was needed to create some semblance of balance. It is sad to see cancel culture claim another victim and an echo chamber created.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Sentinel & Enterprise

Letter: Let’s work together to battle climate change

Earth is changing rapidly every day. Wonderful changes and awful changes happen daily, such as babies being born, new cars are made and countless other changes around us constantly. However, bad change comes with consequences. For example, climate change is one of them and it is the worst enemy of...
ENVIRONMENT
Miami Herald

Now that we’ve honored King, let’s honor Mahalia Jackson, his greatest ‘editor’ | Editorial

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, it would have been fitting to honor Mahalia Jackson, too. The legendary gospel singer is considered the greatest of her time, but she also proved to be King’s most crucial editor, playing a significant role in the delivery of his most famous speech, “I Have a Dream,” on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963.
POLITICS
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memos: Together, we are a special community

As we begin our journey into another year of projects, policymaking, and wrestling with the pros and cons of current issues, I wanted to dedicate this column to the people in our community who, individually and collectively, make Bluffton such a heartfelt community. As fish live in water, they don’t...
BLUFFTON, SC
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Why we want a different president

To Mr Mihevc, its easy to answer why we want a republican president, how about a secure border instead of the open border where drugs and illegal immigrants flow across. How about a pipeline to use North American oil instead of buying from foreign countries that want to destroy us. Thank God that we live in a country where whom you refer to as an idiot has a choice for their health decision. Show the proof that child poverty is reduced. Red hot economy, what did you expect to happen after shutting down the best economic times in years from the Trump policies when the pandemic was starting to end. 6 million jobs ? Those are the previous jobs that were shut down and came back. But the easy answer for why we want a republican president is Policies unlike the democrats going off of emotions.
U.S. POLITICS

Community Policy