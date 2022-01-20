ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

By WCCO-TV Staff
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination.

The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells.

Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted.

“It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist.

Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination.

“Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said.

Read more on the study here .

