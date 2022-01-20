First and ten

I had the smelliest dog. His name was Peter Rabbit. Peter for short. He was a big shaggy dog that tended toward dreadlocks if he didn’t get his hair cut on a regular basis. But I was too cheap to pay a professional groomer, so I gave him one myself. Actually, there are probably better descriptions of the act I perpetrated on my poor dog...a shearing...a mowing...a humiliation. I wish I could blame it on someone else, and proclaim in a loud voice, “Poor Peter, who has done this terrible thing to you?” But I could not deny that it was “my hand that done it.”

