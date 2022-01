SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2022 / Renewal fuels Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF)(the 'Company') announces its subsidiary 7 Point Financial signed new strategic partnerships with Growthport™ Inc. to provide its electronic payment solutions, and an alliance with Canna Pax Solutions to provide financial services to their extensive customer network. Unfortunately, its subsidiary Sunshine Hemp was not one of the 60 successful grant recipients out of 529 applicants to receive an EDA Phase 1 planning grant. Sunshine Hemp is continuing to raise capital to fund the innovative 'cottonizing' hemp fiber processing facility.

