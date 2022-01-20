ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Subzero Temperatures Force Warming House Closure

By Lee Voss
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is closing the Lake George warming shelter Thursday due to the extreme cold...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Weekend Snow Totals in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- We received over three inches of snow here in St. Cloud over the weekend. The National Weather Service says on Friday night we had 0.9 inches of snow. That was followed by 2.2 inches of snow on Saturday night, for a two-day total of 3.1 inches. We did get some more light snow Sunday night, the National Weather Service says that was another 0.9 inches, giving us a three-day total of about four inches of snow.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

How St. Cloud Schools Determine School Closures or Delays

The cold weather we are experiencing this week could help to a school closure, delay or a flexible learning day for St. Cloud area schools. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says he is having conversations today with other St. Cloud area Superintendents about how they may handle the cold weather that is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Jett says they are getting weather information from the National Weather Service and St. Cloud State University.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Lake George, MN
City
Upsala, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Spend the Night at Duluth’s New Revamped Lake Superior “Brewtel”

You'll be able to wine, dine and spend the night at Duluth's revitalized Lake Superior Brewing Company!. Over two years ago, one of Minnesota's oldest craft breweries quietly closed its doors. In early January 5, 2020 various sources reported that Lake Superior Brewing Company had closed its doors after 25 years. Not only was it one of the oldest breweries in the state of Minnesota at the time (just behind August Schell and Summit), but it was also the oldest craft brewery in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Subzero#Extreme Weather#Wind Chill Advisory#Viking Head Coaching
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

MOA Adds Stores, St. Cloud Crossroads Losing Stores

The indoor mall. This is a staple in Minnesota. It began here, and continues to be something that makes shopping easy. You get several stores all in one place without having to pay for shipping or waiting for your order to show up. Online shopping has become more popular, but there is still something about the instant gratification of buying something on the spot and having it available immediately.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy