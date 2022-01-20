Austin Code Department Releases 2021 Annual Report

AUSTIN, TX – The Austin Code Department announces the release of its 2021 Annual Report, available online in English, Spanish, and simplified Chinese. The report emphasizes the department’s commitment to the Austin community by expanding on themes of people, communities, and connections.

“At (the) Austin Code (Department) we prioritize people first,” said Austin Code Director, José G. Roig. “This annual report shows how we have built and strengthened our community connections over the past fiscal year. It is through these relationships, with community members, stakeholders, and other City departments, that we can provide quality service to our community. We see these relationships as central to achieving our mission and above all else this report celebrates these collaborations.”

The report details the projects completed and services provided by the department. Highlights include:

34,100 code complaints investigated

More than 4 in 5 properties achieved voluntary compliance

2,124 licenses issued

6,553 calls were serviced by Code Connect

80 community and neighborhood meetings attended

773 Winter Storm Uri inspections

Please click here to read the Austin Code Department’s Annual Report.