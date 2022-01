As streaming continues to assert its dominance over the way movies are consumed, negotiations over theatrical windows and Streaming Video On Demand release dates continue to be one of the film industry’s thorniest topics. While day-and-date releases of new movies have become increasingly common in America, European rules are generally much stricter. But it appears that could be changing too, per a new agreement reached by powerful players in the French entertainment industry and signed by French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot. Previously, French films could not be released on SVOD until 36 months after their theatrical release. But Netflix was able to...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO