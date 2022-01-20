Fatality Crash in the 7800 block of San Felipe Blvd.

Case:

22-0161331

On January 16, 2002, at about 11:03 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash in the 7800 block of San Felipe Blvd. The driver of the motorcycle, Alberto Martinez, was traveling southbound when it appears he struck the curb on the side of the road. The driver was ejected off the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.