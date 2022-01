UNDATED -- Wastewater tracking data indicates the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have peaked in Minnesota. Tracy Hodel is the Public Services Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says they are taking samples from our wastewater here in town, but they are only doing it twice a week and there is about a two to three-week delay in getting the information back from the University of Minnesota in Duluth. So our samples aren't in real-time.

