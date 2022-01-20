ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Fatality Crash in the 2200 Block of Hwy 183 to Hwy 290 Ramp

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 6 days ago

Case:

22-0150098

On January 15, 2022, at about 1:05 a.m., officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Highway 183 eastbound at the exit ramp for Hwy 290.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound when he struck the traffic divider between the highway and the ramp for Hwy 290. Darlan Pena Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Judge rules New York mask mandate can stay

New York state can keep its mask mandate while the governor’s administration appeals a previous decision to overturn it, a judge ruled Tuesday. New York schools were told Monday to keep enforcing mask-wearing rules despite a judge overturning a statewide mandate earlier. State education officials along with the attorney...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pena#Fatality
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

106
Followers
974
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy