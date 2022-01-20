Fatality Crash in the 2200 Block of Hwy 183 to Hwy 290 Ramp

Case:

22-0150098

On January 15, 2022, at about 1:05 a.m., officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a single vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Highway 183 eastbound at the exit ramp for Hwy 290.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound when he struck the traffic divider between the highway and the ramp for Hwy 290. Darlan Pena Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash and investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.