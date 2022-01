On Jan. 20, the Wilton Center Master Plan Subcommittee met with BFJ Planning, the firm selected to manage the project. The subcommittee was convened by the Planning & Zoning Commission and is led by P&Z Chair Rick Tomasetti. Melissa Jean-Rotini and Chris Pagliaro, also of P&Z, serve on the subcommittee. Two additional members were seated during the meeting: Barbara Geddis, local architect; and Rick Stow, Chair of the Inland Wetlands Commission. A representative from the Architectural Review Board/Village District Design Advisory Committee was unable to attend but was expected to join next time.

