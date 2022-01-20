Birding Nonggang, Guangxi, China

Hypertension (HTN) is getting more prevalent in China, but the HTN's status in Guangxi remains unclear. Our study started from 2013 to 2015 and was dedicated to better acknowledging the status of HTN in Guangxi. The study enrolled 17,100 residents aged"‰â‰¥"‰15Â years across Guangxi, from 2013 to 2015, using a stratified multistage random sampling method. Parameters including blood pressure (BP), height, and weight were measured by validated devices. HTN was defined as the average systolic BP (SBP)"‰â‰¥"‰140Â mm Hg and/or average diastolic BP (DBP)"‰â‰¥"‰90Â mm Hg, or any usage of antihypertensive medications within two weeks. The awareness, treatment, and control were defined as a self-reported history of HTN, a self-reported current usage of antihypertensive medications, and a BP lower than 140/90Â mm Hg, respectively. The age and sex-standardized prevalence, awareness, treatment, control rates of HTN for the population aged"‰â‰¥"‰15Â years in Guangxi were 15.80%, 16.48%, 11.99%, 3.62%, respectively. Prevalence and control rates were the same for men and women (P"‰>"‰0.05), while women's awareness and treatment rates were higher than those of men (P"‰<"‰0.05). Zhuang nationality had a higher prevalence than Han (23.50% vs. 20.35%, P"‰<"‰0.001), while Han had higher awareness, treatment, control rates (37.39% vs. 31.22%, 30.59% vs. 22.37%, 8.99% vs. 4.55%, individually, P"‰<"‰0.05). HTN was prevalent in Guangxi, while the awareness, treatment, control rates were adverse. Region-specific strategies to intervene in HTN were needed.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO