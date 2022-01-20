ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Exclusive-Shell to supply oil to Pemex's Texas refinery under long term contract -document, source

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY/HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will supply crude to the 340,000-barrel-per-day Deer Park refinery for at least 15 years, as part of the...

Chances slipping for quick sale of Lyondell's Houston oil refinery - Reuters

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) may not successful in making a quick sale of its Houston oil refinery as several other refineries also compete for buyers, Reuters reports. Lyondell's sales efforts are continuing, according to the report, but the company put the 263K bbl/day plant on the market for a second time last fall and then-CEO Bhavesh Patel predicted a deal within a quarter or two.
Shell: Good Short-Term And Long-Term Outlook

Supply cuts and under-investment on oil exploration during 2020 and early 2021 will soon impact crude oil price. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is an integrated supermajor oil company that operates in multiple segments (integrated gas, upstream, oil products, and chemicals). Thanks to the recovery in oil demand since the pandemic and advancing petroleum commodity prices, Shell turned a profit in 2021, and I expect the trend to continue in the short term (1~2 year). Over the longer term, European supermajors (Shell, Total (NYSE:TTE), and BP (NYSE:BP)) have been significantly more proactive about investing in energy transformation compared to their American counterparts, and I expect this will serve them well. I believe Shell provides a good investment opportunity for an investor because:
Mexico’s Pemex takes ownership of Deer Park refinery

Mexico’s state-owned oil company on Thursday closed the deal to acquire its first U.S. refinery, planting Petroleos Mexicanos’ flag firmly in Greater Houston as others back away from fossil fuels. Shell Oil Co., the U.S. subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, had owned the refinery for more than 90...
Shell completes sale of interest in Deer Park refinery to partner Pemex

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Shell Oil Company, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has completed the sale of its interest in Deer Park Refining Limited Partnership, a 50-50 joint venture between Shell Oil Company and P.M.I. Norteamerica, S.A. De C.V. (a subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex) for $596 million, a combination of cash and debt.
PowerChina Unit Wins USD880 Million Contract to Build Oil Refinery in Iraq

(Yicai Global) Jan. 19 -- A unit of Power Construction Corporation of China, a state-owned infrastructure contractor also known as PowerChina, has won an USD880 million contract to build a crude oil refinery in Iraq. Power China International Group will oversee the engineering, procurement, and construction of 10 major production...
Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) -Kinder Morgan beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel with demand rising as people resumed travel and business activity picked up. Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries...
API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
Bitmain-Backed BitFuFu to go Public Via Merger with Arisz Acquisition Corp (ARIZU) in $1.5B Deal

Finfront Holding Company, a fast-growing digital asset mining service and world-leading cloud-mining service provider (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”), and Arisz ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (KYCHU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: KYCHU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
