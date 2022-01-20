American National Bankshares (AMNB) Announces $13M Stock Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today increased the available amount under its repurchase program to $500 million. Under its repurchase program, shares of common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by KKR in its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including legal requirements, price and economic and market conditions. In addition to the repurchases of common stock, the repurchase program will be used for the retirement (by cash settlement or the payment of tax withholding amounts upon net settlement) of equity awards granted pursuant to KKR’s equity incentive plans representing the right to receive common stock. KKR expects that the program, which has no expiration date, will be in effect until the maximum approved dollar amount has been used. The program does not require KKR to repurchase or retire any specific number of shares of common stock or equity awards, respectively, and the program may be suspended, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO