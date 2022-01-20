ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American National Bankshares (AMNB) Announces $13M Stock Buyback

 6 days ago

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, today announced that...

StreetInsider.com

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (KYCHU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: KYCHU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Lowered to $100 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Anna Andreeva lowered the price target on Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) to $100.00 (from $150.00) while maintaining
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

What Is a Stock Buyback?

A stock buyback, is also known as a share repurchase, and happens when companies purchase or "buy back" stocks from shareholders. See what this means for you.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Announces $100M Share Buyback

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program effective January 24, 2022. The program replaces the previous share repurchase authorization that had $24.2 million of the original $40 million remaining and authorizes the repurchase by the Company of up to $100 million of its outstanding shares of common stock over the period ending on March 31, 2024.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canadian National Railway (CNI) Announces CAD 5B Share Buyback Under New Normal Course Issuer Bid; Hikes Dividend to CAD 0.7325

CN (NYSE: CNI) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of its shares under a new normal course issuer bid (Bid), as well as a 19 per cent increase in the 2022 dividend on the Company's common shares outstanding.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Opera Limited (OPRA) Announces $50M Share Buyback

Opera Limited (Nasdaq: OPRA), a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the "Program"), which authorizes the Company's management to execute the repurchase of up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AIkido Pharma (AIKI) Announces $3M Stock Buyback

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $3 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The share repurchase authorization is effective immediately. "The...
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) Announces $10M Share Buyback, Extends Insider Lock-Up for 1 Extra Year

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company's management to implement a stock repurchase program for up to $10 million of the Company's common stock at any time.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Argan (AGX) Increases Share Buyback by $25M

Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) today announces that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's existing share repurchase program, from $25 million to $50 million, to acquire shares of the Company's Common Stock. The Company has repurchased shares at a cost of approximately $18 million under the authorization to-date.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

E2open announces $100M stock buyback plan

E2open Parent Holdings (NYSE:ETWO) has announced a stock repurchase program to buyback up to $100M of its Class A common stock over the next 12 months. As of January 10, 2022, ~301.4M shares of E2open Class A common stock were outstanding. Earlier this month, E2open plunged after sharp earnings miss.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Announces $140M Share Buyback

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase shares of Company common stock at a total cost of up to $140 million through December 31, 2022. This would result in the repurchase of approximately 9% of outstanding shares based on the current share price.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release

The market expects Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

West Pharma (WST) Announces Up to 650K Share Buyback; Declares $0.18 Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors have approved a first-quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Announces $5M Share Buyback

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY), parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company (PeoplesBank), today announced that it had successfully completed the $5 million treasury stock repurchase program announced on August 31, 2021, and that its Board of Directors had approved a new treasury stock repurchase program.
STOCKS
cannin.com

Urban-Gro Announces $7M Share Buyback – Stock Gets a Bump

Urban-Gro Announces $7M Share Buyback – Stock Gets a Bump. urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $2 million to the Company’s existing stock repurchase program. Under the new authorization, the Company may purchase up to $7 million of shares of the Company’s common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Natural Alternatives Boosts Stock Buyback Plan By $3M

Natural Alternatives International Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) said its Board of Directors authorized a $3.0 million increase to its stock repurchase plan. The proposed expansion brings the total authorized amount to $18.0 million. To date, the company has purchased 1.9 million shares under this repurchase plan, including the purchase of 237,000 shares since September 30, 2021. The company will have $3.0 million available for stock repurchases under the program.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

KKR & Co. (KKR) Raises Buyback Plan to $500M

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today increased the available amount under its repurchase program to $500 million. Under its repurchase program, shares of common stock of KKR & Co. Inc. may be repurchased from time to time in open market transactions, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by KKR in its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including legal requirements, price and economic and market conditions. In addition to the repurchases of common stock, the repurchase program will be used for the retirement (by cash settlement or the payment of tax withholding amounts upon net settlement) of equity awards granted pursuant to KKR's equity incentive plans representing the right to receive common stock. KKR expects that the program, which has no expiration date, will be in effect until the maximum approved dollar amount has been used. The program does not require KKR to repurchase or retire any specific number of shares of common stock or equity awards, respectively, and the program may be suspended, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Citi Stock (C): Common And Preferred Stock Dividends Announced

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) announced the dividends for its common and preferred stocks. These are the details. The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) has declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022. And the Board of Directors of Citigroup also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Announces $500M Accelerated Share Buyback

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC ("Goldman Sachs"), to repurchase $500 million of the Company's common stock. The Company intends to use part of the proceeds from the sale of the Chubb business to finance the purchases of shares under the ASR. The ASR was entered into pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program, under which $1.6 billion remained available as of Dec. 31, 2021 and $1.1 billion will remain available after giving effect to the ASR.
BUSINESS

