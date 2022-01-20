ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude prices edge lower, though supply concerns still dominant

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil edged lower on Thursday, posting slim losses after several days of strength that pushed benchmarks to seven-year highs due to concerns about tight supply. Brent crude futures settled down 6 cents to $88.38 a barrel. The global benchmark rose to $89.17 on Wednesday, its...

www.streetinsider.com

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
MarketWatch

Oil prices bounce back to recoup Monday's loss

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, shaking off pressure from declines in the U.S. stock market to recoup all of their losses from the previous session and then some. "The market remains fundamentally bullish and conflict with Russia does nothing to alleviate supply-side pressures," said Pratibha Thaker, editorial director, Middle East and Africa, at the Economist Intelligence Unit. "There's still a big issue on the supply side, with OPEC+ unable to even come close to monthly addition targets and it's happening at a time of strong demand," she said. March West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.29, or nearly 2.8%, to settle at $85.60 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
WTOP

Crude edges lower

Crude oil futures prices ended lower on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade fell 41 cents, closing at $85.14 a barrel. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Financial World

Oil prices rise for a 5th straight week amid lingering supply concerns

On Friday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures had scored their fifth straight week of gains in a row despite a marginal slide in the session amid a profit-taking wave. In the day’s modest drag on crude oil prices was mostly catalysed by an unprecedented increase in US crude alongside fuel inventories, while market participants were found to be coffering up gains as beforementioned as both benchmarks had hit a seven-year peak earlier in the week.
FXStreet.com

WTI price continues to rise on growing supply concerns

WTI oil extends gains on Wednesday and hit new highest levels since October 2014, driven by supply concerns, boosted by fresh supply disruptions caused by a fire on a pipeline between Iraq and Turkey, which briefly stopped flows, adding to already tight supply outlook, along with existing tensions between Ukraine and the OPEC member Russia.
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Lower in PA; Crude Prices Up and Down

Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.548 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Gas prices in Warren County are $3.599. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $3.548. Average price during the week of December 13, 2021 $3.558.
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.70 to $83.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.59 to $86.06. a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.42 a gallon. February heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.63 a gallon. February natural gas fell 1 cent to $4.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
OilPrice.com

Crude Prices Get Support From A Weaker Dollar

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging higher on Friday, putting it in a position to post its fourth straight weekly gain. The catalysts behind the buying strength are supply constraints and a weaker U.S. Dollar. Meanwhile, traders appear to be unfazed by reports that China is set to release crude reserves around the Lunar New Year. The feeling is that there is enough growing global demand to absorb any increase in supply.
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
StreetInsider.com

Kinder Morgan profit tops expectations on higher gasoline, jet fuel volumes

(Reuters) -Kinder Morgan beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of gasoline and jet fuel with demand rising as people resumed travel and business activity picked up. Global jet fuel demand, however, has again come under pressure with some countries...
eyeonhousing.org

Builder Confidence Edges Lower on Inflation Concerns

Growing inflation concerns and ongoing supply chain disruptions snapped a four-month rise in builder sentiment even as consumer demand remains robust. Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes moved one point lower to 83 in January, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). The HMI has hovered at the 83 or 84 level, the same rate as the spring of 2021, for the past three months.
Seeking Alpha

Inflation And Valuation Concerns Continue To Dominate

Future supply issues are becoming less likely as vaccination rates rise globally and countries become accustomed to living with COVID. Growth stocks have continued to decline rapidly in 2022 as the Federal Reserve becomes increasingly hawkish. Recent price changes appear to be driven more by momentum than a rigorous assessment of valuation though. Many growth stocks are now trading at a discount to pre-COVID levels while stocks like Home Depot (HD) continue to trade on elevated multiples of pandemic boosted earnings. Large cap stocks in particular appear to be trading at an excessive premium to small cap stocks, possibly due to perceived safety. Further declines are possible if risk appetite decreases or sentiment regarding the strength of the economy weakens though. Inflationary pressures are likely to decline through the first half of 2022 as supply issues become less frequent and backlogs are worked through. Consumer spending is also likely to normalize and shift from goods to services, helping to ease inflationary pressures.
dailyhodl.com

Biden Administration Preparing To Release Government-Wide Strategy for Dealing With Digital Assets: Report

The Biden administration is reportedly expected to take sweeping action on the digital asset space in the weeks ahead. According to a new Bloomberg report, a number of unnamed insiders reveal that senior administration officials plan to unveil an executive order that will provide details on the regulatory, economic and national security risks posed by digital assets.
