ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tina Turner, husband snap up vast $76M estate on Lake Zurich

harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll icon Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc ($76 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Tina Turner Buys Massive $76 Million Swiss Holiday Home—Here's What You Need to Know

Legendary musician Tina Turner has lived in Europe for over twenty years with her German-born husband Erwin Bach—a decision she’s happily committed to, seemingly, since she and Bach gave up US citizenship nearly 10 years ago. The pair has rented property in Switzerland for decades, but as law limits non-citizens buying property in the country, they hadn’t been able to buy a home. Since they obtained citizenship in 2013, they’ve been able to fully exercise their right to buy whatever they please. The New York Post reports that the most recent addition to their portfolio is a $76 million estate near Lake Zürich.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Tina Turner And Her Husband Splurge On A $76 Mil Weekend Home In Switzerland

Tina Turner and her husband Erwin Bach are taking a never-ending vacation with the purchase of their new home!. In 1995, Turner moved abroad to Switzerland when Bach was transferred. During an interview with Larry King in 1997, she got candid about her decision to expatriate. “I have left America because my success was in another country, and my boyfriend was in another country,” she told King.
TRAVEL
visitsarasota.com

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner

Get the electrifying concert experience of Tina Turner, brimming with Tina hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s & ‘90s. The powerful raspy vocals, high-intensity dancing and thrilling stage presence live on stage, plus band, brass section, backing vocalists and dancers, making this the definitive tribute and a fabulous night out!
MUSIC
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
The Independent

Thierry Mugler: Remembering Brian Aris’s iconic photo of David Bowie in French designer’s green suit

French fashion designer Thierry Mugler has died aged 73. Known as the man who came to define Eighties power-dressing, Mugler’s designs were regularly worn by stars including David Bowie, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Diane Kruger and Diana Ross, in music videos, films, and on the red carpet. In 2017, The Independent interviewed renowned celebrity photographer Brian Aris, who took one of the most recognisable shots of Bowie in 1992, in which he wears a lime-green suit by Mugler as he leans against a pink door. Aris has kindly given The Independent permission to re-share the photo following the news...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amber Gill forced to change gyms after being ‘secretly photographed’

Former Love Island star Amber Rose Gill has been forced to change gyms after discovering that someone had been taking pictures of her without her knowledge or consent.The influencer and model was answering questions from followers on Instagram when she was alerted to the incident by a follower.“Can you tell my friend to stop taking pictures of you please,” they wrote, adding three laughing emojis.Gymnation is a gym in Dubai, where the 24-year-old currently lives.Gill, who won the 2019 of summer Love Island alongside rugby player Greg O’Shea, said the comment had made her feel extremely uncomfortable.“I dunno why you’re...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Zurich#Swimming Pool#Ap
harrisondaily.com

Grace Kelly's granddaughter appears on horseback for Chanel

PARIS (AP) — Huge spinning wheels, “floating” wooden blocks and suspended geometric shapes hovered over a surreal mini gold course Tuesday at Chanel’s remarkable couture show. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
PARIS, AR
harrisondaily.com

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Where should he park the money?

Dear Dave, Our son is 13, and he has been doing some part-time work for a friend of the family. He makes $40 to $60 a week, and he would like to …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
judsonu.edu

Pastor Denvil Lee of The Chapel Lake Zurich to Lead Spiritual Enrichment Week

(ELGIN, IL – January 25, 2022) The Judson community will welcome Pastor Denvil Lee of the Chapel Lake Zurich to lead the weeklong Spiritual Enrichment Week, daily from January 31- February 4. The chapel times on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be at 11 a.m. while Wednesday, and Friday will be at 10 a.m. in Herrick Chapel (1151 N. State St., Elgin). All of these services will be free and open to the public.
ELGIN, IL
tatler.com

Nicky Hilton Rothschild confirms that she is pregnant with her third child

She is one of four children herself, with older sister Paris and younger brothers Barron and Conrad, so it is no surprise that socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild is keen to add to her family of four. The heiress confirmed that she is expecting her third child to People magazine on 25 January, a younger sibling for her two daughters, Lily Grace Victoria, aged five, and Theodora 'Teddy' Marilyn, aged four. She did not reveal the gender of the baby, or the exact due date, but it is thought to be this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfield actress Kathryn Kates dies

Orange Is The New Black and Seinfeld actress Kathryn Kates has died, according to her representatives.The US actress was described as a “powerful force of nature” with “enough patience to fill 10 ships”.Announcing her death on Instagram Headline talent agency said: “Our mighty @officialkathrynkates has passed away. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headline Talent Agency (@headlinetalentagency)“She will always be remembered and adored in our hearts as the powerful force of nature she was.“She loved this craft and had enough patience to fill 10 ships.“A true icon. We will miss you”.Kates was also known for roles in series including Matlock and Thunder Alley as well as the Sopranos spin-off film The Many Saints Of Newark. Read More No 10 still waiting for Gray report as Boris Johnson faces further questionsNew guidance for sentencing young people comes into effectGovernment ‘concerned’ about impact of Russian navy exercises on Irish whales
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Tina Turner and husband buy £56m estate on shore of Lake Zurich

Veteran rock and roll singer Tina Turner and her husband have reportedly bought a 70-million-Swiss-franc (£56 million) estate with 10 buildings, pond, stream, swimming pool and boat dock on Lake Zurich. The 82-year-old star’s husband, Erwin Bach, was quoted in daily Handelszeitung as saying the couple acquired the century-old,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy