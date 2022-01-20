ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: ‘Delta Man’ spotlights Allison-Spehar partnership

By STEVEN WINE
harrisondaily.com
 6 days ago

“Delta Man,” Bobby Allison and Gerry Spehar (Independent) The new album by longtime songwriting collaborators Bobby Allison and Gerry Spehar includes an exuberant self-assessment on “Bubba...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Allison Katz: Artery review

Allison Katz is in relentless pursuit of what she calls ‘genuine ambiguity’. Not that fake stuff you get off dodgy websites, but the pure, uncut, good shit: top grade ambiguity. So the Canadian artist’s paintings are - as you can guess - pretty ungraspable things, filled with symbols...
VISUAL ART
harrisondaily.com

Review: Ryan Culwell leans into his Texas Panhandle roots

Ryan Culwell, “Run Like a Bull" (Missing Piece Records) Ryan Culwell is as Texan as an El Camino with a rusty tailgate. His Panhandle roots infuse everything he does. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MUSIC
estnn.com

Overwatch 2 LEGO Titan set Delayed, LEGO Reviewing Partnership

Originally due for release in February, it looks like we might have to wait a little longer for future Overwatch LEGO sets. First reported by The Brick Fan, and confirmed by customers who had pre-ordered the product. LEGO also stated that they’d be reviewing the partnership with Activision, after months of allegations at the company's workplace practices.
VIDEO GAMES
loudounnow.com

Review: Marvel Spotlight Plays at Lightridge High School

Woosh! Pow! Bang! While tackling the subjects of originality, trust, and truth, Lightridge put on a “marvelous” production of “Marvel Spotlight Plays.” Inspired by the Marvel Comics, the plays were written by Karen Zacarias, Christian Borle, and Masi Asare. The production featured three immersive and unique acts, accentuating superheroes within modern-day times.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Allison
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this insidious...
CELEBRITIES
timesvirginian.com

Business Spotlight: Concord man a 2-time U.S. sauce winner

Affectionately named after the company Tiffany Bo Shades and Lamps (from his father being a welder before retiring), Concord resident Bo Stawicki and his well-known “Bo’s Honey Brown Hot Sauce” continues to be successful and aspiring throughout Lynchburg and the surrounding area. The New London, Connecticut, native...
CONCORD, VA
HeraldNet

25 Strongest Delta 8 Gummies Reviewed

In this article we’ll break down our top picks for the 25 strongest delta 8 gummies. Now, the strength of the gummies is not the only criteria we’ve considered. We also considered brands with high quality, clean ingredients and delicious flavors. Keep reading to see which gummies we think are a perfect blend of potent and delicious.
EVERETT, WA
harrisondaily.com

CAMP JACK COLUMN: Save a life — or two

If you drop by Camp Jack this Saturday, you’ll have the opportunity to save a life. The life saved might be yours — or it might belong to some stranger. Maybe you will save both! The …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
CAMP, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Spotlights#Songwriting#Self Assessment#Delta Man#Allison Spehar
thefilmstage.com

Sundance Review: Florida’s Finest Geriatric Dance Troupe Gets a Playful Spotlight in Calendar Girls

Let’s get one thing straight: no one just casually becomes a member of the Calendar Girls, Southwestern Florida’s premier geriatric dance troupe. As founder and steam-engine leader Katherine emphasizes, the charity-based collective of women over 60 takes itself seriously, rehearsing half the year in order to perform the other half. And between the homemade unicorn headdresses, sequined leotards, and electric-blue eye makeup, some husbands just can’t handle their wives having fun.
FLORIDA STATE
harrisondaily.com

Column: Teen goes from 1-course Caribbean island to Masters

The concept behind the Latin America Amateur Championship when it began in 2015 was for players from the region to create golf heroes for the next generation, and it's a role the latest winner takes …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
GOLF
cogconnected.com

The Company Man Review – Climbing the Corporate Ladder

Menial tasks and harsh fluorescent lights, the monotony of office work can be a grind. Looking to smash through the cubical is The Company Man, an action platformer that pits you against departments of a large corporation. With your co-workers and line managers in your way, will you be able to fight the power structure and come face to face with the CEO?
COMBAT SPORTS
harrisondaily.com

CS Bank donates $5,000 to local communities

EUREKA — A spokesman’s for CS Bank said, “The holiday season has long been a time of financial strain for many in our communities — especially this year. Those who have …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
HARRISON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
harrisondaily.com

Neil Young reportedly fights Spotify over Rogan and COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — It's Neil Young vs. Joe Rogan for the allegiance of Spotify. Or is it?. The veteran rocker fired off a public missive to his management on Monday, demanding that they remove his …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
MUSIC
harrisondaily.com

Review: Schaffhausen sets standard for serial killer novels

“Last Seen Alive” by Joanna Schaffhausen (Minotaur) When Joanna Schaffhausen first introduced FBI Special Agent Reed Markham and Boston police officer Ellery Hathaway, the author put serial …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
harrisondaily.com

California redwood forest returned to native tribal group

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The descendants of Native American tribes on the Northern California coast are reclaiming a bit of their heritage that includes ancient redwoods that have stood since their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bassmaster.com

Gear Review: Z-Man Big Blade ChatterBait

The recent introduction of the Z-Man Big Blade ChatterBait has given anglers a solid alternative to throwing a big bladed spinnerbait. The Original ChatterBait produces a lot of vibration, but the larger blade of the Big Blade ChatterBait creates an incredible amount of vibration while maintaining a head-to-blade connection that produces the traditional ticking noise.
COLORADO STATE
harrisondaily.com

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

CBS retools streaming service to better resemble TV network

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says it is retooling its streaming service to better incorporate programs and personalities from the television network. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
TV & VIDEOS
harrisondaily.com

Biscuit World workers say no to 1st W.Va. fast-food union

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Workers at a West Virginia franchise of a regional fast-food restaurant on Tuesday rejected efforts to form a union that would have been the first its kind in West …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy