Internet

Mexican tycoon returns to Twitter, decries account suspension

By Reuters
 1 day ago
MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - A defiant Ricardo Salinas was back on Twitter on Thursday after the U.S. company briefly suspended the Mexican billionaire for violating its abusive behavior policy.

Salinas, whose Grupo Salinas owns Banco Azteca SA (ELEKTRA.MX) as well as the ADN 40 television channel, also used ADN 40's Twitter account late Wednesday to express his outrage in a video message, describing Twitter's action as "censorship" and vowing to use other platforms to broadcast his views.

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) had blocked his account on Wednesday but did not elaborate on the abusive behavior it cited. The suspension, however, followed a dispute between Salinas and Mexican journalist Denise Dresser last week, in which Salinas made comments on Twitter about her appearance that the company has said violated its rules.

By Thursday evening, he was tweeting again from his own account, posting a photo of himself in dark sunglasses with superimposed text: "THE SALINATOR" and "I'LL BE BACK".

He also posted a photo of a wolf baring its teeth, adding: "Throw me to the wolves, and I'll come back leading the pack."

Reporting by Raul Cortes in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

