As we approach the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case legalizing abortion, Black women in Texas are not celebrating this constitutional right but fighting to keep it. Texans seeking abortion care have to drive 14 times farther than they did previously, according to an analysis of the state’s new abortion ban by the reproductive health research group the Guttmacher Institute. For 70 percent of the Texans seeking care, Louisiana is the closest state to obtain a legal abortion. Twenty-three percent have to travel to Oklahoma, the analysis found — which, like Louisiana, has multiple abortion restrictions of its own.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO