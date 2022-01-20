Steelers QB Mason Rudolph taking a 'screw it' mentality into the offseason

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph spoke to the media and the focus was on his future role with this team. The pending retirement of Ben Roethlisberger leaves the door wide open for Rudolph to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

This is something Rudolph wants badly and said he’s going into the offseason with a “screw it” mentality and not holding back.

Rudolph’s main competition for the starting spot will be Dwayne Haskins. It’s unlikely the Steelers will dig deep into free agency so it could be Rudolph’s job to lose.

In 10 career starts, Rudolph is 5-4-1. Listening to Rudolph, he sounds very confident and almost seems to be relieved to know Roethlisberger is going to be gone and he can put his own stamp on the offense. He even went so far as to say he will be glad to not be stepping on any toes, which I assume meant Roethlisberger. Rudolph also seems to be on board with the Matt Canada offense.

