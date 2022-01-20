ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph taking a 'screw it' mentality into the offseason

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOHBw_0dr82zOw00

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph spoke to the media and the focus was on his future role with this team. The pending retirement of Ben Roethlisberger leaves the door wide open for Rudolph to be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022.

This is something Rudolph wants badly and said he’s going into the offseason with a “screw it” mentality and not holding back.

Rudolph’s main competition for the starting spot will be Dwayne Haskins. It’s unlikely the Steelers will dig deep into free agency so it could be Rudolph’s job to lose.

In 10 career starts, Rudolph is 5-4-1. Listening to Rudolph, he sounds very confident and almost seems to be relieved to know Roethlisberger is going to be gone and he can put his own stamp on the offense. He even went so far as to say he will be glad to not be stepping on any toes, which I assume meant Roethlisberger. Rudolph also seems to be on board with the Matt Canada offense.

Let us know in the comments if you think Rudolph will be the starter in 2022.

Comments / 46

Terry Johnston
2d ago

If he's our (Steelers) starting Quarterback, God help us..He sucked as a back up quarterback.. We need Pickett, from Pitt.. Pay the money.. please..

Reply
15
Assouan Koffi
1d ago

Rudolph Mason is an average Quarterback; unfortunately, in the NFL (Not For Long) average Quarterbacks do not last. I wish he could stay around, but when I survey the NFL Quarterbacks, he is not good enough to be an NFL Quarterback.

Reply(1)
9
melwenmoth
2d ago

If the Steelers don't go get a quarterback, then I predict Tomlin has his first losing season. Rams went all in with the Stafford trade and it seems to be paying off. GO GET ROGERS OR WILSON PLEASE!

Reply
6
Related
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers need a Black quarterback who can run and pass, like Mahomes, Kordell

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Kansas City to compete in; oops, I meant to “complete,” a wild card playoff game this past Sunday, Jan. 16. To say anything other than that about their 42-21 wild card defeat by the Chiefs other than the putrid performance of the Steelers offense featuring QB Ben Roethlisberger would be a total misrepresentation of the game; well, except for the valiant effort by the Steelers defense.
NFL
rachaelrayshow.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Potential Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Bill Cowher on Ben Roethlisberger's Potential Retirement. Football coach Bill Cowher weighs in on the potential retirement of his former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger after the 2022 postseason. "I think this regular season is just a perfect ending, because he not only was able to extend...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger is a warning to the Atlanta Falcons

Ben Roethlisberger played what will likely be his final game in the NFL as the Steelers were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs in the wildcard round. Ben’s final season should be a warning not only to the Atlanta Falcons but to the rest of the league. With...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Receives Punishment For What He Did During Steelers Game

The NFL is continuing to fine players for unsportsmanlike plays during games. Last Sunday against the Steelers, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill used a cheerleader’s pom-pom to celebrate his touchdown reception. No flag was thrown, but the NFL still noticed and fined him $12,875. Hill finished the game with 57...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers can’t afford to take cheap way out for next quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the quarterback market for the first time in 18 years. Pittsburgh drafted Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 and the 39-year-old quarterback is going to retire at some point this offseason. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will be the top remaining quarterbacks on the roster, but...
NFL
AllSteelers

What We Learned in Steelers Exit Interviews

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their first round of exit interviews, leaving us with plenty of notes - and some things we feel must be shared. The Steelers had Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins share their thoughts on competing for the quarterback position in 2022. For what might be the final time this offseason, we got to hear why each of the two quarterbacks believe they should get the job.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matt Canada#American Football
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
FanSided

5 Steelers players that are trending toward bust status

The Steelers roster is certainly talented, but as of now, these five drafted players are all trending towards the bust category. The Steelers have a long history of drafting good players to build their roster as opposed to finding free agents. The reason this team has been so successful for so long is because of this method. That said, they have missed on players before, and there are some on the roster already looking like busts.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden: Steelers are underinvested at 3 most important positions

The three most important positions in football are quarterback, cornerback and left tackle. The Pittsburgh Steelers are woefully underinvested at those positions. Rookie Dan Moore Jr. did a creditable job at left tackle. But he is a fourth-round pick. Pegging him as the long-term solution at that crucial position is quite a leap of faith. Salary cap-wise, Moore is a bargain next season at $1 million.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins

Bengals RB Joe Mixon thinks that the team has more left in the tank and can improve offensively on their way to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. “We’re here to win. We don’t care about some theory that everybody [else is] worried about,” Mixon said, via Jake Rice of Bengals.com. “We know what we’ve got in front of us, we know what we have to do in order to get where we want to be, we got the path laid out for us. At the same time, as we’ve been saying for these past I don’t know how many weeks now, we control our own destiny and we just got to keep on pushing and keep on getting better each and every week. We try to pride ourselves on going out there and being real warriors, to be honest. We’ve been doing really well on the road against very good teams. We like to go out there (and handle) business and do whatever we can to always come out on top. We pretty much get prepared throughout the week, pretty much go ahead and do that. We’ve got to figure out, ways to play complete games. We have yet to do that. We’re definitely getting better, on each side of the ball and also on special teams. I [feel] like we’ve yet to play our best football. And I think that within these next couple of opportunities that we are able to have, I think that we’re going to put it all together here shortly.”
NFL
WECT

Oak Island woman gets gift from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Getting trapped in traffic on I-95 a few weeks ago may have been worth it for an Oak Island woman. Taylor Mooney was on her way to Pittsburgh, PA to catch the Steelers game earlier this month with her friend Bailey Ferguson. That game was quarterback Ben Roethlisburg’s last home game before his suspected retirement.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers should swap JuJu Smith-Schuster for DJ Chark in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers must add explosiveness to their offense in 2022. Here’s why they should let JuJu Smith-Schuster walk and sign WR D.J. Chark. The Steelers need a spark on offense next season; that much is clear. Something Pittsburgh really lacked was an element of elite speed at the wide receiver position. Though Chase Claypool made an effort to stretch the field, he has good, but not great speed and the team had a terrible time trying to convert explosive plays.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 more players return to Steelers via reserve/future deals

Running back Trey Edmunds and offensive tackle Chaz Green were brought back to the Steelers on reserve/future contracts the team announced today. Both players spent time on the Steelers practice squad this past season. Green was elevated for two games in special teams capacity. Edmunds has been with the team on and off since 2018 and has appeared in 21 games.
NFL
stillcurtain.com

3 quarterbacks Steelers should trade for during offseason

Now that the season is officially over, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback for next year and there are plenty of options going into the 2022 offseason. If the Steelers decide not to draft a quarterback and go the veteran route, they should look to trade for a quarterback instead of looking in free agency.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

69K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy