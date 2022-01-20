ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Students Organize the Idaho Women’s March in Boise this Year

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Women have been fighting for rights for years, and this weekend the Idaho Women's March will take place in Boise on the steps of the capital. It will be the sixth annual march and will be led by a group of high school students this year. It is expected that hundreds...

Twin Falls Seeing More Barking Dog Complaints

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Twin Falls says it is getting more barking dog complaints as the population grows and is reminding residents of the city ordinance meant to control the problem. The city issued a reminder last week of the city code and what people need to do if they want to file a barking dog complaint. According to the city, animal control officers use a rule of three when responding to a barking dog complaint. The first complaint the dispatcher will need the address of where the dog is barking as well as the reporting party's address. The city says people can call anonymously but, the responding officer will only give a verbal or written notice to the owners. Once they find the dog and can verify it is barking excessively the owners may get a verbal or written warning. If the same dog is still barking excessively and reported a second time, an officer will have to verify the animal is barking too much, or the reporting parting can provide video evidence of the barking dog. If by the third complaint the owner doesn't do something about the dog barking, the person calling in the complaint can sign a citation following these guidelines:
Idaho Leads the Nation When it Comes to Inflation

Wow, the liberal news media is telling us that things are bad under “Bidenomics”. While I was taking a few days off last week, I came across a story from Boise State Public Radio. You can follow it by clicking here. The worst inflation rate in America is right here at home. The Mountain West region clocks in at 8.6 percent! This isn’t a good sign for Idaho shoppers.
Rockslide Closes Idaho Highway North of Boise

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-A rockslide forced the closure of a state highway north of Boise during the weekend. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, the slide was first reported Sunday morning between Smiths Ferry and McCall. Traffic had to be diverted on U.S. Highway 95 to the west. This rockslide happened in a different spot than one last year that blocked the road. ITD said specialists will be inspecting the rockslide Monday for the safety and stability of the hillside before the roadway is opened to traffic again. The road could remain closed throughout the afternoon Monday.
First of its Kind Exhibit Set to Debut at Museum of Idaho This Weekend

History is said to repeat itself and it is for this reason that it is important to learn as much about it as one can. There have been leaders in history that have left their mark for better or for worse. Some names are forever etched in our minds from history class because of the impact those individuals made on the world. Some have made it a better place while others did terrible things. There are leaders from multiple cultures that stick out, and one will be a part of Idaho for part of 2022.
Lanting to Run for Idaho House Seat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A former Twin Falls city councilman will run for a legislative house seat currently held by a lawmaker seeking to run for a senate seat. Greg Lanting announced his intention to run for House Seat 25B currently held by Linda Wright Hartgen. Rep. Hartgen will run for Senate seat in District 25, currently held by Sen. Lee Heider who will retire after his term. Lanting served four terms on the Twin Falls City Council before deciding to retire from the position, a total of 16 years. He served as mayor for two of those years. Before city council he was on the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission for eight years. At this time Lanting is on the Twin Falls County Fair Board. He has a background in teaching after having worked as a teacher for 16 years and a principal for 17. Lanting is originally from Hollister. He earned an associate's from the College of Southern Idaho, a bachelor's from the University of Idaho, and master's from the College of Idaho.
10 Idaho Animals That Might Be Seen Around or in Twin Falls

It was reported last week that there was a wolf and mountain lion sighting out near Buhl. It has since come out that the wildlife officials could not confirm any such sighting or tracks for a wolf and that they have never seen one south of the canyon. It got me thinking though, is it possible for a wolf to make its way into one of the surrounding towns, and what are the odds of seeing a mountain lion in the area, as well as other animals. Here is a list of animals and the odds of actually seeing one come into your yard.
View Plans for the Burley and Heyburn Interchange Redesign

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-An open house will be held later in January on plans to redesign the aging Burley and Heyburn interchanges on Interstate 84. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the open house will be held on January 26, from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department. Plans are to redesign the 208 and 211 interchanges, both built in the 1960s. ITD said the structures have come to the end of their service lives and the redesigns will make them safer, increase mobility, and improve economic opportunity. "The interchange redesign project is being funded as part of Idaho Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” transportation funding initiative. The Leading Idaho initiative allows ITD to take a deliberate approach to advance large projects that will enhance safety, improve mobility, further strengthen Idaho’s economy and positively impact the Magic Valley and communities across the state for years to come," said the agency. People who wish to go to the open house in person can do so or participate online where the plans will be available for viewing. Comments can be made between January 27, and February 10.
MISSING: 17-Year-Old Gooding ID Female Last Contact Jan 17

A teenage girl has been reported missing from southern Idaho. The Gooding Police Department is asking the public for information that might lead to her present location. Have you seen Luz Maria Robles? Robles' profile was added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website on Monday, January 17. She is 5'3", and weighs 180 pounds. Gooding is located 43 miles northwest of Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Handing Out $99 Ice Scrapers This Winter

Driving in the winter in Idaho can be dangerous and difficult for drivers. There is a lot that comes with it. You have to be mindful of drifting snow, black ice, and high winds. Part of driving through these conditions is preparing your car. You need to make sure your tires are in good condition, you have an ice scraper in your car, and of course that your windshield is clear before you even start driving. If you don't have an ice scraper, finger nails or frisbees work well too.
Idahoans Now Need to Announce They Aren’t From California

Driving home a bumper sticker caught my attention. I had stopped at the Oasis near St. Luke’s and as I was leaving, I saw the message. The owner of the minivan is making it clear. He’s not from California! I believe we’re all aware, a lot of Idahoans equate Californians with root canal surgery, kidney stones, and ingrown toenails. In some cases, I know locals who would rather suffer all three ailments before they would welcome a Left Coaster to town.
85-year-old Weiser Man May Have Drowned in Hells Canyon

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX)-East Oregon authorities say an Idaho fisherman may have drowned in Hells Canyon on Monday. According to the Baker County Sheriff's Office, Alberto Sillonis, of Weiser was reported overdue from a fishing trip on January 17. The 85-year-old man had gone to the Hells Canyon Visitor's Center, located at the very end of the road into the canyon below the Hells Canyon Dam. Sillonis was supposed to return home Monday evening.
Idaho Photo Earns Spot On Website Devoted To Awkward Images

I was born in the seventies. The fashion and personal grooming habits of most people during this time period made for some interesting family portraits to say the least. My mother wasn't overly concerned with getting the family together for annual professional photography sessions. From the day I was born up to the age of 10, we might have had two or three trips to an area photographer for a portrait. Bad hairstyles and lots of corduroy are the two things that stand out still to this day.
