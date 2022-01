The Detroit Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach on January 20, 2021—a year and a single day from the date of this publishing. There was a healthy amount of skepticism surrounding the hire at the time. Campbell was a coach without experience as a coordinator, play caller, and the only direct experience he had as a head coach was a half-season with the Miami Dolphins as an interim coach. As a result, Campbell had just a 78 percent approval rating upon hiring, a somewhat low number given this fanbase’s love of new hires.

