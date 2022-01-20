These Star Wars-Themed Xbox Controllers Are on Sale

Why go for a third-party controller when Xbox already has several excellent options on hand? Turtle Beach has set out to make a case for non-Xbox-branded controllers, veering slightly away from its usual gaming headset offerings to give us the Recon Controller. Well-constructed and great performing, this gamepad sets itself apart with useful extras like audio enhancement, button remapping, and cooling grips, all for the same price as the Xbox Wireless Controller. Like with everything else, it comes with a small list of drawbacks: there’s a bit of a learning curve to use some of its features, and it doesn’t offer a wireless connection. But considering the features and performance it brings to the table, it’s a compelling rival to what Xbox has on offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO