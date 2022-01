All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. After more than half a century on the road and an unparalleled career that has redefined the cultural landscape, Elton John comes to Houston as part of of his final tour called "Farewell Yellow Brick Road." The new stage production will take John's fans on a musical and highly visual journey spanning a 50-year career of hits like no one has ever seen before.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO