What Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvLpI_0dr7zwkw00

INTERNATIONAL video game and media franchise, Pokémon, also known as Pocket Monsters, is familiar to audiences around the world.

Besides franchise mascot, Pikachu, the list of Pokemon creatures continues to grow with each game installment, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pikachu is arguably the most familiar creature from the world of Pokémon.

This time, Pikachu is not the star of the game, Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Other Pokémon, new and seasoned, include:

  • Rowlet (starter)
  • Cyndaquil (starter)
  • Oshawott (starter)
  • Wyrdeer (new)
  • Basculegion (new)
  • Kleavor (new)
  • Growlithe (Hisuian)
  • Voltorb (Hisuian)
  • Braviary (Hisuian)
  • Zorua (Hisuian)
  • Zoroark (Hisuian)

Besides the new additions and Hisuian versions of existing Pokémon, fan favorites and most other pocket monsters are slated to return for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

What is the release date for Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon announced plans for Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the 25th-anniversary celebration on February 27, 2021.

The video game installment will be available in various languages such as Japanese, English, German, Italian, Spanish, and many more.

The game will be released worldwide on January 28, 2022.

The video game will be distributed to the Nintendo Switch platform.

Prior to the official availability date of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there were a number of online leaks and spoilers.

The spoilers revealed more evolutions of existing monsters, along with alternative versions of other pokemon, which were not previously available for gameplay.

A number of existing pocket monsters also received a secondary type added on to them.

The gaming leaks circulated on Wednesday, January 19, just days before the international distribution date.

How many total Pokémon are there?

Pokémon was created and first circulated to the masses in 1996.

Eight generations of pocket monsters later, and there are hundreds more where Pikachu came from.

The first generation featuring Pikachu consisted of 151 total Pokémon.

With the circulation of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are almost 900 total Pocket Monsters.

