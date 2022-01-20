ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a pregnant mum-of-three & I’m sick of mumfluencers showing off pristine houses – my house is so messy & it’s normal

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A PREGNANT stay-at-home mum has shared a look at her messy house, in a bid to normalise the chaos that comes with having children.

The mum-of-three took to TikTok to post a video snapshot into her life at home, complete with mess, toys and laundry everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9RWx_0dr7zvsD00
One mum has shared a look at her messy house after growing tired of the "pristine" houses she always sees on social media Credit: Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uw8aR_0dr7zvsD00
Dirty crockery lined the sink, with food still seen on some plates Credit: Tiktok

"I just want to show everybody what my house looks like because there’s a lot videos out there of all these houses that are beautiful - clean, pristine aesthetic," she said in the video.

"Well this is my house. So if your house looks like this, we should be friends!"

She captioned the video: "It’s been a rough weekend #mostlysahm #messyhouse #normalizethemess #17weekspregnant."

Despite insisting she wanted to make the mess normal, opinions in the comments section on the video were divided.

"We should definitely be friends," one wrote. "Bought a sign says sorry for the mess our standards have lowered with each kid."

"I see a mom putting her children before a perfect house," someone else commented.

"Your house looks like a million other houses especially with kids. So you do you girl," a third wrote.

However, others slammed the woman for letting her house get so messy.

"GIRL YOU HAVE NOTHING TO BRAG ABOUT, WE COULDN'T BE FRIENDS, I WOULDN'T DRINK A GLASS OF WATER AT YOUR HOUSE," one person wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faJVP_0dr7zvsD00
Nappies could be seen on the floor, alongside lots of toys Credit: Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1650mM_0dr7zvsD00
Clothes, bottles and books were strewn around the floor Credit: Tiktok

"I had 4 kids , single mom not ever did my house look that way," another added.

"That's just laziness," a third person commented.

Speaking of mums, this pregnant mum-of-three insists she doesn't know why people wait until their 30s to have kids.

This woman was left mortified by a "nice" picture taken of her as she arrived at the hospital to give birth.

And this mum swears that sleeping in a "playpen bed" is the way to get 8 hours sleep a night.

Comments / 28

Sarah Couch
2d ago

I have 3 boys and a full time job. There is no reason her house should be that way . I spend every second of my day with my children when I am not working but still have a clean house cause my kids learned to pick up after themselves.

Reply(2)
14
Jacquelyn Lopez
2d ago

I think all the clutter contributes to child anxiety. too much going on in that house. it feels so much better to walk into a clean home.

Reply
6
JustAnotherMillenial
2d ago

Ahhh, Newsbreak comments, can always trust them to be cold as humanly possible. No one gives anyone any leeway here because they're obviously so perfect. 🙄 Wonder what skeletons lurk in the closets of the judgiest

Reply(1)
5
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
313K+
Followers
6K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

