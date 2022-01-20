ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

One Love Kitchen

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whoever said breakfast is the most important meal of the day has clearly never met us in the midst of a 2pm no-lunch hangry tantrum when we start signing off emails with ‘bye or something’. Yes,...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fish

Perfect For: Day Drinking Impressing Out of Towners Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation. If you ever have guests in town and are trying to get them to give up their quaint New England hamlet, their chemical dependence on Dunkin’ Donuts, and their inexplicable love of anything Mark Wahlburg puts on this great earth, take them to Fish for lunch on a Saturday in February. Things start to look a little bit better on this side of the country once you’ve experienced some Sausalito seafood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Butter Bells Are The Kitchen Essential No One On TikTok Knew Existed

Please Lord, tell me I’m not the only one on butter bell Tiktok. And while we’re at it, tell me I’m not the only one who had no idea what a butter bell was?! As a lover of all things dairy, butter has a special place in my heart—but apparently, I have not been storing mine properly. It’s possible that every granny in my life has been holding out on me, because my first time seeing a butter bell was on my For You Page. Apparently, I’m not the only one. When a few users started showing off their butter bells...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Infatuation

Yangban Society

Walking into Yangban Society for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. There’s a long glass case filled with dozens of Korean-style deli dishes; several refrigerators filled with wine, soju, and house cocktails; and a tiny minimart in the back where you can buy everything from baseball caps to shrimp crackers. There’s a lot happening, which is why we recommend grabbing a table and a round of drinks first to get your bearings, and then head back to the deli counter. This is where you’ll order everything (whether it be from the deli case or the kitchen) and trays get loaded up fast, but just know that there really isn’t a bad order here. From spicy kimchi poloze and chilled acorn noodles in shirodashi vinaigrette, to warm, doughy potato bread, the food at Yangban is exceptional and unlike anything you can really find in LA right now. They also open at 11:30am, making it a great solo lunch option if you’re in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Love#Signing Off#Street Food#Food Drink
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving This Feature In Giada De Laurentiis' Home Kitchen

To perfect the food Instagram game, one must have a desirable kitchen as well as pristine pictures of food. Two days ago, Giada De Laurentiis showed off both. Her post, which promotes both the "Simply Giada" brand as well as the kitchen fixture company House of Rohl, features a video of the celebrity chef preparing a fusilli pasta dish with broccoli and chicken. What really caught the attention of people, however, was how she fills the pot in the beginning. The video opens with her swiveling a faucet attached to the wall over the pot to fill it with water, and then grinning at the camera.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Infatuation

Taiyakiya

In the buzz of Chinatown’s Newport Court, it can be hard to settle on just one ice cream spot. But sadly, one ice cream is the socially acceptable amount, so if you do pick one, pick this one. This little Japanese dessert shop specialises in taiyako—a fish-shaped cake filled with things like peanut butter and Nutella, or their rose lychee soft serve. It’s all very Instagram-worthy, with menu items like rainbow unicorn and little mermaid fish ice creams. But you should know that these desserts actually taste as good as they look. We love their vanilla soft serve with oreo dust and brown sugar tapioca, but that rose lychee soft serve is a very close second.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Piccino

Perfect For: Brunch Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Lunch Special Occasions Walk-Ins Planning a special occasion dinner can sometimes take a bit of effort, like making reservations a month ahead. Which is why Piccino is a beloved spot. The Italian-inspired Californian restaurant in the Dogpatch always guarantees a lovely evening filled with good pizza and wine. More importantly, it’s a beautiful place where it’s always easy to grab a reservation.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

The Front Yard

The Front Yard is the all-day restaurant inside the Garland Hotel that shouldn’t be written off as another sleepy lobby cafe. The Front Yard is a party pretty much any day of the week, with a healthy mix of studio workers getting drunk on their lunch hours, retirees getting drunk because they can, and hotel guests getting drunk while their kids play in the pool. And on top of all that, the food is good too. Weekend brunch is the most popular meal here, but cruising up their front patio and ordering the TFY burger and a martini is an ideal lunch in our books.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Billiard Hoang

There are not many restaurants in Seattle, or even the country, where you can eat a bánh mì and play a round of pool at the same time. That alone makes this pool hall on MLK in Columbia City worth visiting. Add delicious and reasonably priced Vietnamese food (nothing on the menu is over $15) and the plethora of seating, and you have one of the best group dinner destinations in South Seattle. And they even have their own parking lot.
SEATTLE, WA
The Infatuation

Poor Boys

Okay, so picture walking into Subway. Except behind the glass, in the place where the processed meats and other fillings usually are, there are options like fresh buttermilk fried shrimps, black angus prime brisket, and cajun blackened chicken—all in a brioche sub. Next step, you pick between things like Louisiana hot, honey mustard and cajun mayo for the sauces, and you notice things like seafood platters, and ice cream floats on the menu. Yes, this New Orleans inspired spot in Kingston is a huge sandwich situation worth getting excited about. A casual dive bar feel, with tables and stools outside, this is somewhere you’ll return to again and again—if not for the brioche bun, then definitely for the cajun chips.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Zazas Pizzeria

Zaza’s is a casual New York-style pizza shop in Lakeview with very good pies. The crust is thin and chewy, glistens with olive oil, and provides a wonderful vehicle for Zazas’ long list of toppings. You can order by the slice or pie, with options like a sweet and spicy bacon jam, or soppressata with hot honey. For the New York-style purists, there’s also a great pepperoni (with cute little grease cups) and a white pie topped with fluffy dollops of ricotta. The restaurant is BYOB, and luckily there’s a Binny’s right across the street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Thai Diner

Perfect For: Birthdays Brunch Date Night Impressing Out of Towners Lunch. When Dorothy said there’s no place like home, it was obvious she hadn’t been to Thai Diner. Dot’s not to blame. She had a lot on her plate, a plate devoid of disco fries slapped with massaman curry. For us modern New Yorkers—even those who, like Dorothy, continue to drag around a gaggle of flawed men—there’s no place like Thai Diner. Home is just where you go between visits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Barcino

Perfect For: Drinks & A Light Bite First/Early in the Game Dates Small Plates. If we lived in Death Valley, Dubai, or just about any other place where heat above 85 degrees didn’t require an emergency alert, Barcino would be an ideal restaurant. That’s because we can imagine wanting to come here if it was too hot to actually eat a real meal. While the tapas are good, we have yet to walk away from a dinner here satisfied.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bellota

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Date Night Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Impressing Out of Towners Literally Everyone Special Occasions. We don’t really see the logic in putting massive, designed to the max, and clearly very expensive restaurants in the bottom of big tech buildings. The people that work upstairs get all the free Soylent and Kind bars they need at the office, so why would they venture to the lobby to pay for pasta or pork chops?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Scarola

Perfect For: Big Groups Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night First/Early in the Game Dates Literally Everyone. There may technically be better Italian food in the city, but in our technical opinion, there aren’t many places offering a better food and ambience combination than La Scarola. They are doin’ the d*mn thing when it comes to heaping portions of Italian food at affordable prices, which might as well be the technical term for being awesome.
CHICAGO, IL
newmilfordspectrum.com

Every kitchen needs a Magic Bullet – and this one is on sale

The Magic Bullet is to blenders as the air fryer is to pressure cookers: an objectively wacky idea that totally dominates the kitchen with its user-friendly features. While I’d never get rid of a steadfast kitchen appliance like my Ninja blender, adding this 11-piece Magic Bullet blender set to the mix ensures I can always make a quick smoothie or shake on the go without worrying about as much cleanup.
SHOPPING
The Infatuation

26 Beach Cafe

26 Beach isn’t concerned with healthy things like scrambled egg whites and acai bowls. What it is concerned with is French toast (there’s a 20-item long menu of them) and something called a pasta scramble (which is, indeed, scrambled eggs and pasta). While we can’t say we’ve tried the pasta scramble, we can tell you that the French toast is an excellent way to eat your hangover away. There can be a wait on weekends, and the crowd is definitely here for a good time, but sometimes that’s just what you need.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pane Pane Sandwiches

Perfect For: Cheap Eats Impressing Out of Towners Lunch Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Pane Pane is a sandwich shop located in a nook of Downtown occupied mostly by construction workers, the corporate crowd, and tourists who got lost looking for Fran’s Chocolates. In other words, an area with a lackluster lunch showing. But not only does Pane Pane serve incredible sandwiches for the immediate area: they also serve some of the greatest in Seattle, period.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Arroyo Chop House

At steakhouses, you probably know what to expect - formal service, high-quality meat, and steep prices. Arroyo Chop House definitely has all those things, but it still stands out from the STKs and Ruth’s Chrises of the world. We won’t bury the lead - the best thing here is actually the chocolate soufflé, which you order at the beginning of your meal because it takes 45 minutes to make. It’s super fluffy, and tastes like chocolate clouds. The meat and sides are both good, too - the rib eye is our favorite - along with classic, very well-done sides like creamed spinach, scalloped potatoes, and jalapeño-corn soufflé.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
954
Followers
5K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy