Jackson Drury named to UA Deans List

The following Newtown residents have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Western Connecticut State University:. Shaylen Ames, Psychology; Hunter Booker, Psychology; Edward Dunn, Management; Nina Henriques, Marketing; Darren Kirby, Mathematics; Daniel Kornhaas, Professional Writing; Zachary MacEy, Computer Science; Andrew Manka, Nursing; Cassandra Mitsos, Exploratory Studies; Christina Mitsos, Psychology; Allison Montague, Secondary Education; Katherine Moran, Art; George Pagett, Finance; Andrew Pfeiffer, History; Layne Phillips, Computer Science; Eric Schmidt, Finance; Mathew Schumer, Professional Writing; Steven Tramontozzi, Psychology; Melissa Travali, Music Education; Jenna Visca, Professional Writing; Markus Wessel, Management.
