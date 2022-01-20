Jackson Drury named to UA Deans List

Covenant College congratulates the following students on their academic achievement for the Fall 2021 term. These students are included on Covenant’s Dean’s List because they have taken 12 or more hours (not including Pass/Fail hours) with an institutional grade point average for the semester of 3.30 or higher, with no courses incomplete, and with no grade below “C.” We are proud to recognize the following students and their dedication to academic excellence.

