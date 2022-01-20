ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Drury named to UA Deans List

suntimesnews.com
 6 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A Bloomsdale man, Jackson Drury, has been named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Fall Semester 2021. A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University...

suntimesnews.com

theharlemvalleynews.net

Students Named for UA Fall 2021 TermDean’sList

TUSCALOOSA, AL (01/19/2022)– A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). Sydney...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
suntimesnews.com

River Region students are named to Mizzou Dean’s List

COLUMBIA — The University of Missouri fall semester 2021 dean’s list is now available. During the fall 2021 semester, 11,488 undergraduate students earned the academic distinction to be named to the dean’s list. Here is the link to the complete list: https://studenthonors.missouri.edu/deans-lists/index.html. Mizzou Dean’s List Fall 2022...
COLUMBIA, MO
manninglive.com

Manning student named to Covenant College Dean's List

Covenant College congratulates the following students on their academic achievement for the Fall 2021 term. These students are included on Covenant’s Dean’s List because they have taken 12 or more hours (not including Pass/Fail hours) with an institutional grade point average for the semester of 3.30 or higher, with no courses incomplete, and with no grade below “C.” We are proud to recognize the following students and their dedication to academic excellence.
MANNING, SC
theflorencecitizen.com

Michael Bauby of Florence Named to UA Presidents List

TUSCALOOSA, AL (01/19/2022)– Michael Bauby was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Fall Semester 2021. A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
FLORENCE, CO
claycountycourier.com

Goodman and Selig named to Dean’s List for UA Fall 2021 Term

TUSCALOOSA, AL – A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above). Caroline Goodman and Jared Selig of Corning were among those earning this distinction.
CORNING, AR
recordstar.com

Hatfield named to South Arkansas University's Dean's List

Kylie Dawson Hatfield of Corpus Christi earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University's Dean's List. Hatfield is a senior Nursing (BSN) major. A total of 554 students were honored on this semester's Dean's List. Southern Arkansas University provides...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Orange Leader

Cadence Underwood named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

MAGNOLIA, AR — Cadence Saleen Underwood earned a 3.5 GPA or higher in the fall 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on Southern Arkansas University’s Dean’s List. Underwood is a freshman International Business major from Orange, TX. A total of 554 students were honored on this semester’s...
ORANGE, TX
Cleveland.com

Dean’s list and other college honorees named

University of Mount Union: The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at the University of Mount Union. Medina residents: Bethany Eierdam, James Handwerk, William Keller, Savannah Kole, Connor Oneil, Samantha Vetrick and Connor Welsh. Brunswick area residents: Kari Gaebeleinh, Jacob Petrella...
BRUNSWICK, OH
hamlethub.com

Amanda Marsh Named to Dean's List at Lebanon Valley College

Amanda Marsh of New Fairfield, Conn., is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Dean's list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Marsh is pursuing a bachelor of science in exercise science...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
yale.edu

Jackson School of Global Affairs to open fall 2022, Levinsohn named dean

President Peter Salovey announced Jan. 18 that the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs will open in the fall of 2022, and he named James A. Levinsohn, distinguished economist and educator, as inaugural dean. Levinsohn’s term begins July 1. The school is currently known as the Jackson Institute for...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bangor Daily News

Cormier named to Roger Williams dean’s list

BRISTOL, Rhode Island — Aiden Cormier of Bangor has been named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.
BANGOR, ME
theharlemvalleynews.net

Brooke Babbitt of Pawling Named to Fall 2021 Dean’s List

EAST STROUDSBURG, PA (01/18/2022)– A total of 1,222 students, including Brooke Babbitt an Athletic Training major from Pawling, N.Y., has been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2021 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
ccenterdispatch.com

Halstead Named to Fall '21 Dean's List

FAYETTE, MO (01/10/2022)-- The office of Central Methodist University provost Rita Gulstad announced recently the students included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Bangor Daily News

Zenk named to Eastern Connecticut dean’s list

WILLIMANTIC, Connecticut — Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester, in which nearly 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs. Among them is full-time student Laura Zenk of Hermon, who majors in sociology and criminology. To qualify for dean’s list,...
southplattesentinel.com

Bailey Chintala named to University of Saint Mary Dean’s List

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The following USM students ended the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better. Bailey Chintala of Fleming. The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
hamlethub.com

Newtown Residents Named to Dean's List at WCSU

The following Newtown residents have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Western Connecticut State University:. Shaylen Ames, Psychology; Hunter Booker, Psychology; Edward Dunn, Management; Nina Henriques, Marketing; Darren Kirby, Mathematics; Daniel Kornhaas, Professional Writing; Zachary MacEy, Computer Science; Andrew Manka, Nursing; Cassandra Mitsos, Exploratory Studies; Christina Mitsos, Psychology; Allison Montague, Secondary Education; Katherine Moran, Art; George Pagett, Finance; Andrew Pfeiffer, History; Layne Phillips, Computer Science; Eric Schmidt, Finance; Mathew Schumer, Professional Writing; Steven Tramontozzi, Psychology; Melissa Travali, Music Education; Jenna Visca, Professional Writing; Markus Wessel, Management.
NEWTOWN, CT
suntimesnews.com

Elizabeth Plunkett named to Iowa State Dean’s List

AMES, Iowa – A Perryville resident was one of more than 9,700 Iowa State University students who were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List. Elizabeth Nicole Plunkett was required to have earned a grade point average of at least...
PERRYVILLE, MO

