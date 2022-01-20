Teens set to debut superhero play

Tonight marks the launch of Rob Liefeld's next great superhero comic The Defiants. Instead of introducing the title in physical comic book stores, The Defiants is dropping as non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs, on the digital marketplace MakersPlace. The team is defined as "a disparate collection of Warriors united in defense of humanity." In order to purchase an edition of The Defiants — Team, fans will need to purchase all five of the individual heroes that make up the team as NFT trading cards. Those heroes are Argos, Astra, Golden Rage, RedStone, and Vandel. ComicBook.com spoke to Liefeld ahead of the NFT drop to learn how he decided to dip his toe into this growing cryptocurrency phenomenon.
