Teens set to debut superhero play

The second season of the Netflix superhero series Raising Dion is almost upon us, so the streamer has released its first trailer and new key art to hype up its premiere date. Set to arrive Tuesday, February 1st, Raising Dion Season 2 reassembles the Triangle of Justice two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), and finds young Dion (Ja'Siah Young) enrolled at a facility to help him train in the use of his powers. Another new superpowered student is also introduced, though there is more to him than meets the eye. It all concludes with an action-packed battle between good and evil.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO