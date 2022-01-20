ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens set to debut superhero play

By Tim Trainor
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ragland’s Teen Theater Program will perform “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. The play is part of a collection of family-friendly, one-act plays based in the Marvel Universe. It is developed for teenagers and explores the humans behind...

www.heraldandnews.com

