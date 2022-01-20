ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sushi Revolution

By Rianne Shlebak
 6 days ago
The name of this Brixton spot may elicit images of Big Mouth Billy Bass waving a flag in its fin, but what this sushi spot is actually all about...

RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fish

Perfect For: Day Drinking Impressing Out of Towners Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation. If you ever have guests in town and are trying to get them to give up their quaint New England hamlet, their chemical dependence on Dunkin’ Donuts, and their inexplicable love of anything Mark Wahlburg puts on this great earth, take them to Fish for lunch on a Saturday in February. Things start to look a little bit better on this side of the country once you’ve experienced some Sausalito seafood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Sushi Class & Omakase Dinner with Arami

Learn how to roll during this hands-on sushi class, followed by a delicious omakase dinner. An Arami chef will show participants how to make a simple negi hamachi roll as well as a spicy salmon hand roll. Once you've gained some sushi knowledge, you'll get to enjoy a dinner of nigiri (salmon, tuna, hamachi and unagi) accompanied by a spicy tuna roll and a hand roll.
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Barzotto

Perfect For: Dining Solo Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates Walk-Ins In San Francisco, finding a really great bowl of pasta for less than $20 can be harder than meeting someone who isn’t “trying to get into climbing.” Unless you head to Barzotto, a restaurant in the Mission that checks all of the boxes we want in a reliable, reasonably priced neighborhood spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Sushi Azabu

When the apocalypse eventually comes for New York City, you’re going to have to find a good basement to bunker down. If you had your pick, where would you go? The underground archives of The Met could be cool. Or the storage area of a Trader Joe’s might be a more strategic choice. Reality is, you’d probably end up in the basement of your own apartment or office building, clutching the water heater for emotional support.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Taneda Sushi In Kaiseki

Perfect For: Birthdays Corporate Cards Date Night Dining Solo Quiet Meals Special Occasions Unique Dining Experience. If you try to book a reservation for two people at Taneda Sushi In Kaiseki, you'll notice that absolutely no time slots are available, even 60 days in advance. Refresh your search for just one person and, much like us, you'll probably have better luck. Having a solo meal here is anything but a bummer though. Just like running a marathon or traveling to another country, you can enjoy this 25-course sushi and kaiseki meal all by yourself and still have an incredible experience.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Pinto Thai Bistro & Sushi Bar

Whoever had the idea lightbulb to put Thai and Sushi in the same restaurant should win some sort of Nobel Peace Prize for eliminating the human need to agonize over that really tough decision. The fact that you can have a spicy tuna roll and a steaming bowl of panang curry at the same table without being at a college dining hall is a beautiful thing, and the fact that Pinto is usually not that crowded and has awesome happy hour specials is even more beautiful. Great for weeknight takeout on the couch, but also not a bad spot to do a casual weeknight dinner.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Da-Wa: Joseph’s Sushi and Ramen

Perfect For: BYOB Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates Keeping It Kind Of Healthy. There are a few reasons why you tend to save omakase experiences for special occasions. These multi-course meals usually cost a lot. They will likely involve servers wearing coordinated, freshly-pressed outfits who refill your water glass after every sip. And, in general, they’re elaborate meals where you feel the need to photograph every course that’s put in front of you, as if you’re going to string together a slideshow of photos that live as your laptop background for eternity.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Sakana Omakase Sushi

Perfect For: BYOB Casual Weeknight Dinner Date Night Dinner with the Parents Eating At The Bar Lunch Small Plates. Five-star resorts are overly expensive because they come with things like private beach access and full-body mud masks that claim to make you look 15 years younger in 45 minutes. And Eagles club seats will set you back more than ones closer to the field because they have that heated inside area where you can take shelter during the last few games of the season. But sometimes you don’t need all the extras, and for those situations, there’s Sakana: a toned-down version of a high-end sushi place with an excellent omakase at a fraction of the cost.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Yangban Society

Walking into Yangban Society for the first time can be an overwhelming experience. There’s a long glass case filled with dozens of Korean-style deli dishes; several refrigerators filled with wine, soju, and house cocktails; and a tiny minimart in the back where you can buy everything from baseball caps to shrimp crackers. There’s a lot happening, which is why we recommend grabbing a table and a round of drinks first to get your bearings, and then head back to the deli counter. This is where you’ll order everything (whether it be from the deli case or the kitchen) and trays get loaded up fast, but just know that there really isn’t a bad order here. From spicy kimchi poloze and chilled acorn noodles in shirodashi vinaigrette, to warm, doughy potato bread, the food at Yangban is exceptional and unlike anything you can really find in LA right now. They also open at 11:30am, making it a great solo lunch option if you’re in the neighborhood.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Elephant Sushi

If there’s one thing that unites restaurants in San Francisco more than anything, it’s lines. Whether you’re in the mood for a burrito or eating every small plate in sight at State Bird Provisions, more often than not you’re going to find yourself waiting and wondering if you’d be better off at home heating up freezer-burned pizza rolls. Elephant Sushi on Hyde Street always has a line too, but the great sushi and good prices make it one we never mind waiting in.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Thrillist

Make These Clever Versions of Vegan and Vegetarian Sushi

When Remy Morimoto Park first told her grandparents she was switching to a vegan diet, they couldn’t understand why. “For them, it’s hard to comprehend why I wouldn’t want to eat luxurious items like fish or meat,” Park says. “Having those ingredients on the plate is still seen as a sign of money, wealth, and status.”
RECIPES
The Infatuation

Royal Sushi & Izakaya

Perfect For: Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar Unique Dining Experience. Bars have regulars. Spin classes have regulars. Even the heavy metal karaoke spot down the street has regulars. Restaurants that serve $130 omakase menus, in our experience, don’t have regulars. That’s the big difference between...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

On the spectrum of $200-per-person omakase dinners and that place nearby that does surprisingly good rolls for under $10, you’ll find Blue Ribbon just about in the middle, tilted slightly towards the fancier side of the scale. They serve high-quality fish here and the space fits in well with the art deco-style of the cute little hotel that it’s housed in. Come here to eat any roll with fatty tuna and great fried chicken while nodding your head to censored hip-hop songs.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Vernick Food & Drink

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Date Night Dining Solo Dinner with the Parents Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar Fine Dining Outdoor/Patio Situation Small Plates Special Occasions. Doing a lot things at once is hard. Doing a lot of things at once, and doing them...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Fish House

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Business Meals Classic Establishment Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Impressing Out of Towners Private Dining Special Occasions. We’re always looking for new and exciting places to eat. But from time to time, we need to take a step back. Trendy restaurants aren’t always the best choice. Say, when your parents are in town, and you need familiar food, reliable quality, and a plethora of alcohol. You need Hugo’s.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mean Sandwich

Perfect For: Cheap Eats Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation Quick Eats Serious Take-Out Operation. Plot twists catch you off-guard for a reason - they’re engineered that way. They’re not meant to conjure a subtle “huh, how about that.” They’re also not meant for you to be that person in the movie theater who whispers too loudly to your friend, “CALLED IT.” They’re meant for you to audibly gasp in a cold sweat along with everyone else as your popcorn bucket flips over the back of your seat. Just ask M. Night Shyamalan.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rosen’s Bagel Co. Cafe and Restaurant

Originally started as a pop-up shop, Rosen’s Bagel Co. started selling bagels at Brew and Brew, and eventually the bagels could be found at businesses all over town, including Alta’s Cafe, Barrett’s Coffee Roasters, Biderman’s, Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, Patika, Royal Blue Grocery, Big City Bagels, Whole Foods Market, Jo’s Coffee, and many more. Now they’ve finally opened their very own brick and mortar location on Burnet Road, right by the Domain.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Infatuation

Baker Miller

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Coffee & A Light Bite Dining Solo Eating At The Bar Lunch Serious Take-Out Operation. If everyone were as dedicated to their craft as the Millers, the world would be a better place. Hell, if everyone could eat breakfast together at Baker Miller the world would be a better place. World peace? Hey Putin, try a bite of our grits, share some oatmeal with Khamenei, and let’s sign a global peace treaty more effective than the Dayton Accords.
FOOD & DRINKS
