How many would love to exercise the same option Governor Newsom did when confronted with “zoom schooling” and send your kids to a private school?. Fat chance, you say. I didn’t grow up with the Gettys. I haven’t got that kind of money. But what if you did? What if you could take your kid out of “zoom school” and put them in a private school with in-person learning?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO