Nearly 47,000 days were spent in hospital by patients whose discharge was delayed during November, the latest figures show.Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 46,894 days spent in hospital as a result of delayed discharge in November 2021.This is a 40% increase compared to the number of delayed days in November 2020.In November 2021, the average number of beds occupied due to delayed discharges per day was 1,563, a 3% decrease from October 2021.That is not acceptableAlex Cole-HamiltonResponding to the figures, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said quick action should be taken to reduce bed blocking.He said:...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO