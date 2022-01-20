ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 update: Florida reports 45,668 new cases and adds 111 deaths to total

By David Schutz, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Florida reported 45,668 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, dropping the state’s 7-day average to 44,124 — it’s lowest level since Dec. 30, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

After being in the top five among states earlier in the year for case rates per capita, Florida now ranks 29th with 212 new cases a day per 100,000 population over the past seven days. Rhode Island has the highest rate with 404 cases per 100,00 and Maine has the lowest with 68. For deaths per capita, Florida ranks 31st with 0.43 deaths per 10,000.

With dropping cases and stabilizing hospitalizations signaling a decline in the omicron surge, vaccinations have slowed down in Florida. The average daily vaccination rate dropped for the sixth consecutive day to its lowest level since the last week of October, the end of the delta wave.

An average 51,043 vaccine doses were given per day over the past week. About 64.4% of Floridians are fully vaccinated and 35.8% have received booster shots.

The number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 continued to hold steady, as it has for the past 10 days. There were 11,552 patients with the virus in Florida hospitals on Wednesday and 1,600 adult COVID patients in intensive care, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

As testing levels across the state decline, positivity rates in all three South Florida counties have dropped below 30% — among the lowest in the state. Hamilton and Escambia counties in northern Florida have the highest at nearly 50% positivity.

  • Palm Beach County: 29.3% positivity, down from a high of 37.3% on Jan. 6.
  • Broward County: 28.2% positivity, down from a high of 38.7% on Jan. 5.
  • Miami-Dade County: 28.9% positivity, down from a high of 35.4% on Jan. 6.

The state added 111 deaths to its total count on Wednesday, bringing the 7-day rolling average to 70. Over the past week, Florida has reported 488 deaths. Death reports lag behind case reports by several weeks and many experts expected to see death counts rise even after the state rounded the peak in new cases. During last summer’s delta wave, deaths peaked about 14 days after cases.

As of Wednesday, at least 5,242,386 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and at least 63,569 have died in total.

Here are the key statistics in Florida to watch:

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

