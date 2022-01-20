ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

January 6 Committee Asks Ivanka Trump To Provide Voluntarily Testimony

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lr51H_0dr7wnfK00
Photo: Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has reached out to Ivanka Trump and asked her to provide voluntary testimony. In an 11-page letter , Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson detailed the scope of the questions that lawmakers want the former president's daughter to answer.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including the four specific matters outlined below. We respect your privacy, and our questions will be limited to issues relating to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and your role in the White House during that period," Thomspon wrote.

Thompson said that Ms. Trump has first-hand knowledge about Donald Trump 's actions before, during, and after his supporters stormed the Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. They also want to know whether or not Trump ordered officials to call in the National Guard to help quell the violence.

It is unclear if Ivanka will comply with the request or if the committee will file a subpoena to force her to testify.

The request comes one day after the Supreme Court ruled against the former president in his lawsuit to block the National Archives from turning over a trove of documents to the committee.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Capitol riot investigation chair says panel wants to speak to Bill Barr about draft order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#House#The Capitol Building#The National Guard#The Supreme Court#The National Archives
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from Ivanka Trump to discuss her father’s attempt to overturn the election results

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested voluntary testimony from Ivanka Trump, saying in a letter sent Thursday that witnesses have told investigators that she may have direct knowledge of President Donald Trump’s actions before, during and after his supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president that day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki under fire for saying people upset at voting rights failure should ‘go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has once again earned the wrath of online commenters after telling Americans frustrated by the Democrats' failure to pass the Freedom to Vote: John R Lewis Act to do some aggressive cardio and have a drink. To be fair to Ms Psaki, she also told Americans to keep fighting after they took some time off for some self-care. “My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

127K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy